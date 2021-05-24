BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana once again has dipped into the transfer portal this spring, signing Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley as a grad transfer Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Buckley has posted 62 catches for 877 yards and four TDs in his Texas A&M career. He’s played in 39 career games with four starts.
"Cam has caught a lot of footballs and made a lot of big-time plays in the SEC," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "He brings experience and leadership to the wide receivers room. We're excited about the play-making ability he adds to our offense."
With the addition of Buckley, IU continues to restock depth at wide receiver. In addition to bringing back Big Ten receiver of the year Ty Fryfogle and Miles Marshall, the Hoosiers have added Buckley and Florida State grad transfer D.J. Matthews, who was named one of two of IU's outstanding offensive players this spring.
That should give IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL, plenty of targets to throw to when IU’s season opens Sept. 4 at Iowa.
Buckley’s best season at Texas A&M came in 2018, when he made 34 catches for 474 yards and one TD. After catching 11 passes for 121 yards in 2019, Buckley sat out the entire 2020 season due a knee injury.
A Cedar Hill, Texas, native, Buckley was a four-star recruit out of Cedar Hill High School. He joins Matthews, offensive lineman Zach Carpenter (Michigan), running back Stephen Carr (USC), defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (Ole Miss) and defensive lineman Weston Kramer (Northern Illinois) as potential impact transfers for the Hoosiers this season.
