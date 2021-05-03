BLOOMINGTON – Indiana added more depth to its defensive line with the signing of Northern Illinois transfer Weston Kramer on Monday.
The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Kramer appeared in 45 games for NIU from 2017-20 with 30 career starts. During that span, Kramer has posted 97 career tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups.
Kramer was a second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection in 2020 with 17 tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss in six games.
"Weston brings a great motor and toughness that we need on our defensive line," IU coach Tom Allen said. “He will help disrupt the run game and get after the quarterback on third downs. Weston is a welcome addition and adds quality depth to our line."
The signing of Kramer will help restock a defensive line that lost Jeramy Passmore and Damarjhe Lewis last month, as both announced their intentions to transfer. Kramer will try to fit into a tackle rotation that includes returning starters Demarcus Elliot and Sio Nofoagatoto’a and emerging sophomore C.J. Person.
