BLOOMINGTON -- A day after Indiana running back Sampson James put his name in the transfer portal, the Hoosiers found a quick replacement, adding Ole Miss grad transfer defensive back Jon Haynes on Thursday.
A two-year starter at strong safety at Ole Miss, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Haynes posted 86 career tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups from 2019-20.
Indiana coach Tom Allen said Haynes came on IU’s radar based on his prior relationship with current IU safeties coach Jason Jones, who recruited Haynes when he was at Ole Miss. Allen said Haynes should get opportunities on the field in IU’s three-safety defense.
“Special teams is another area I see him flourishing in,” Allen said. “He’s an extremely physical player and (has) really good speed, so I like his strength and athleticism. We’ll have to figure out where the best need is there to be able to give us the best opportunity for him and for us to maximize his skillset, so we will have to evaluate that. Today was his first practice with us, and he was already out there making plays, and he only was out there one day.”
Allen also confirmed Thursday that James intends to keep his name in the portal and transfer to another school. In 2020, James put his name in the portal for one day before returning to the Hoosiers. He finished his IU career with 371 yards rushing and three TDs on 3.3 yards per carry. A four-star recruit, the 6-1, 200-pound James was unable to beat out Stevie Scott III for the starting running back job his first two years at IU and was part of a four-way competition with David Ellis, Stephen Carr and Tim Baldwin Jr. for the starting job this year.
“He made a decision for what he wanted to do for his future and what we wanted to do,” Allen said. “We have a very strong running back room, a lot of depth, a lot of guys who have had really good practices, and I’m very excited about those guys. He’s made his decision, and so (we) wish him well.”
RUNNING BACK COMPETITION
Allen was asked about the competition for starting running back in light of the decision this week of James to enter the portal. He said the evaluation process picked up with IU holding its first practice in pads Thursday. A clearer picture could emerge following IU’s first intra-squad scrimmage Saturday.
“To me, running backs, you really need to be live to be able to tell who can make guys miss, who can make the plays, who can pick up the blitzes, who can make the plays in space, whether it’s catching the ball or running the ball,” Allen said. “The evaluation process is ongoing, and we’re going to play the best players, whoever they are, whether they’re on scholarship or not. So the best players are going to play, and I’m excited to see that room and see how they respond this weekend.”
PENIX STILL PROGRESSING
Allen said starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains on track to start the season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa. Penix worked with the first-team offense Wednesday, connecting on throws to receivers Javon Swinton and Jacolby Hewitt in traffic.
“The progress has been good,” Allen said. “I feel like as you go through it, every fall camp is this way, it’s still about timing, working with the receivers. Obviously, he’s been throwing all summer, but timing when you have the whole offense there and the routes and the different things that you do and the routes on air, and the skelly and then the team periods, and then obviously we just continue to develop him in between those periods.”
Allen said Penix has been staying after practice to get extra work in with receivers.
“More than anything what stuck out to me is his leadership growth and being able to command everything and correct and challenge and call guys out in a positive way, and they need that,” Allen said. “So I think he’s definitely in a good place.”
GROUP NIL DEAL
Allen announced Thursday the Hoosiers have reached a group name, image and likeness deal with the Brandr Group, which will allow all of its football players to benefit from NIL deals through school trademarks. Other schools that have partnered with Brandr include Alabama, Ohio State and North Carolina.
Allen said IU players have the option whether to enter the group licensing deal or not, but he expects most will.
“I’m excited for our players and the opportunities they could have to be able to do their merchandise whether it’s shirts, T-shirts, sweatshirts, whatever,” Allen said. “I’m sure it will grow into jerseys once we get all that squared away so, but yeah, that’s something we’re definitely excited about. Our players are, too.”
ALLEN PRACTICING
Allen said his son, linebacker Thomas Allen, has managed to practice every day after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip he suffered last November in a game at Michigan State.
“It’s been encouraging,” Allen said. “He’s taken no days off. I thought he might need to. We told him that if he needed to, to just communicate that to us. He says it hurts a lot, but he just had to manage that. He took a hit once -- I thought it would be a pretty good shot to that area -- but popped back up, and he was good. I think he’s starting to get that confidence.”
Allen has provided leadership on IU’s defense and is part of a veteran group that includes senior All-Big Ten middle linebacker Micah McFadden and senior Cam Jones.
