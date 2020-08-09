BLOOMINGTON – Indiana was in the middle of its first practice in pads Saturday morning when the Big Ten made its announcement.
No more practices in pads until further notice.
The decision, shortly after the Mid-American Conference announced it won’t play football and other fall sports this year, again displayed the uncertainty of whether a conference-only Big Ten schedule that was announced just a few days ago will be played.
The Detroit Free Press reported new Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren would prefer to play a spring football schedule, but nothing was decided on moving the schedule after a meeting with Big Ten presidents Saturday.
“Right now, our mentality is to take it day by day, stay close to our players and coaches, make sure we are talking, communication, communicating things up the ladder,” IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “There’s a lot of questions and a lot of unknowns, so we don’t want to avoid things, but once we get out there on the field and in meetings and those things, we just try to control what we can control.”
Wommack told his defensive players Saturday he wasn’t going to avoid tough questions and tough conversations.
“To just say that our mindset should be to put our heads down and work is not the way that these kids want to operate,” Wommack said. “I think it is our job to communicate, to give them a forum, to speak and to ask tough questions to their coaches. As much as we demand out of them, we ought to be able to demand enough out of ourselves to look them in the eye and listen to their questions, listen to what they are feeling.”
Senior defensive back Marcelino Ball has been trying to push some freshman through workouts to keep them motivated through the uncertainty.
“We didn’t come up so far away from home just to mess around,” said Ball, a Georgia native. “No matter what the circumstance, the situation is you came to play. So when it comes to that weight room, you’ve got to get bigger.”
Wommack credited players for maintaining an even keel through the early practices.
“When we go into a walk-though or a meeting or practice, our guys are just so locked in in those periods you would think nothing else is going on in the world,” Wommack said. “I think that’s just a credit to them and the maturity of our team.”
LEWIS STILL FLASHING
Wommack said true freshman 6-foot-4, 281-pound defensive tackle Demarjhe Lewis has carried over his strong spring into the start of fall camp this week.
“He’s just naturally a physical player, and he knows how to play with his hands,” Wommack said. “Which you don’t see from a lot of freshmen along the line of scrimmage.”
Wommack said Lewis -- a Griffin, Georgia, native -- also has a good early grasp on the defense.
“Early on, he is learning his assignment to where he is able to show up,” Wommack said. “He doesn’t do everything perfect right now, certainly, which we wouldn’t expect anybody to at that age, but when we put pads on, and even in these team periods, his ability to play with his hands, see things through his gap, he’s just a naturally physical kid, and I think that’s going to pay off for him.
“As far as young freshmen go across the defensive line, he’s probably as promising as a freshman as we’ve had the last few years.”
