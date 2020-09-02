BLOOMINGTON – Indiana announced the hire of Kenya Hunter as co-associate head basketball coach Wednesday.
Hunter will share the associate coach role with Tom Ostrom, who has been on IU coach Archie Miller’s staff since he was hired by the Hoosiers in 2017.
Hunter comes to IU from Connecticut, where he continued his reputation as a strong recruiter with Northeast ties and as a developer of big men. At UConn, Hunter helped sophomore center Josh Carlton earn the American Athletic Conference Most Improved Player Award for 2018-19 and developed freshman Akok Akok into one of the nation’s leading shot blockers last season.
“Kenya is the full package when it comes to the profession,” Miller said in a statement. “He’s a great teacher and developer on and off the floor. His ability to relate to players and make them better is second to none.”
Hunter also has Big Ten ties as a former assistant coach at Nebraska (2013-18) and Big East ties as a former Georgetown assistant (2007-13). He was a point guard at Duquesne and began his coaching career there from 1998-2000. He also was the director of basketball ops at North Carolina State (2000-04) during the period Miller played there.
“He’s experienced success from some of the best coaches and programs in the ACC, A-10, Big East and Big Ten, which will make an impact immediately on us,” Miller said.
Hunter replaces Bruiser Flint, who left to take an assistant coaching job at Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.