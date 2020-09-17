BLOOMINGTON -- IU announced Thursday that Election Day, Nov. 3, will be a mandatory off day for all athletic-related activities. The idea was first proposed by IU athletic director Scott Dolson and his predecessor, Fred Glass, on June 8 in an email to students and staff.
“This measure is part of our efforts to support our students and make sure that their voices are heard,” Dolson said. “There is no more important civic responsibility than participating in the electoral process, and this will aid not only our students’ opportunity to vote but our staff as well.”
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said his entire team is now registered to vote.
“It’s been a big undertaking,” Allen said. “A lot of our guys were not registered and then just giving them that opportunity on Nov. 3 to go do that, and obviously don’t tell them who to vote for, that’s their decision, but just to -- exercising their rights in our democracy in being able to do that I think is a very powerful thing.”
