BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana announced Thursday sophomore forward Jerome Hunter will not return to the program next season.
“We appreciate everything that Jerome has done as a member of the program and wish him nothing but the best in the future,” IU coach Mike Woodson said.
The 6-foot-7 Hunter, a Pickerington, Ohio, native and former North Pickerington High standout, averaged 6.3 points and 3 rebounds in 2020-21, appearing in 25 games while making four starts. He was one of IU’s better shooters on a team bereft of shooting last season, ranking tied for third on the team in 3-pointers with 25 while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.
Defensive issues kept Hunter from earning a starting job, but he provided offense off the bench, scoring in double figures four times.
A four-star recruit out of high school, Hunter’s development was curtailed by a leg condition that sidelined him for the entire 2018-19 season and required surgery. In Hunter’s first season at IU in 2019-20, he averaged 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 30 games off the bench, shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.
With Hunter’s departure, IU still had 12 of 13 scholarship spots filled for the 2021-22 roster, and one commitment -- Lawrence North guard C.J. Gunn -- lined up for the 2022 class. IU bolstered its shooting during the offseason with the addition of Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp, a career 36% 3-point shooter and incoming freshman Tamar Bates, one of the top shooting guards in the Class of 2021.
