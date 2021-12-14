BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana announced Tuesday it has signed a home-and-home series with Kansas for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, pitting two of college basketball’s most historic programs against one another.
Under the deal, the Hoosiers will play at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Dec. 17, 2022. Then Kansas will return to face IU on Dec. 16, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The non-conference game will replace the void left by the Crossroads Classic, which is concluding Saturday in Indianapolis after a 10-year run.
Kansas and Indiana have combined to win eight national championships, with the Hoosiers winning five and the Jayhawks winning three.
“I’m extremely excited for our program to have the opportunity to play a home-and-home series against a team that is rich in tradition like the University of Kansas,” IU coach Mike Woodson said. “I think it’s wonderful for the players and coaches in both programs to play these games in such iconic buildings like Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Allen Fieldhouse.”
Indiana holds a 5-3 edge in the series with Kansas. IU beat Kansas in both the 1940 and 1953 national title games. The last time the teams played, IU outlasted Kansas 103-99 in overtime at the Armed Forces Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The last time IU and Kansas played a home-and-home series was 1993 and 1994, with Kansas beating IU 86-83 in Lawrence in 1993 and IU winning the return game 80-61 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in 1994.
