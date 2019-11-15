BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana announced its early 2020 men’s basketball class Friday as its three commitments signed National Letters of Intent this week.
The class includes four-star shooting guard Anthony Leal (6-foot-5, 195 pounds) from nearby Bloomington South, three-star wing Trey Galloway from Culver (6-4, 200) and 6-6 wing Jordan Geronimo from Newark, N.J. (6-6, 195, St. Paul’s School, Concord, N.H.)
Rivals.com ranks IU’s class 25th in the country, while 247.com ranks IU’s class 20th
“Anthony, Jordan and Trey have competed at championship levels in high school, AAU and have been extremely well coached throughout their lives,” IU coach Archie Miller said. “They bring toughness, athleticism, versatility and a high basketball IQ and represent everything we look for on and off the court. They make others better, will have a positive impact on our team culture and are prepared to help us compete at the highest level in the Big Ten.”
Miller has continued an “inside-out” strategy when it comes to recruiting, with six of IU’s last nine signees coming from Indiana.
“It’s exactly what Coach Miller should be doing,” Leal said. ”I think he’s doing a really good job of keeping their Indiana state roots strong throughout the Hoosiers. Having guys who have known what it means to grow up a Hoosier and wear that jersey, I think it’s going to make us play with a lot more passion and take a lot more pride in us as a team.”
Here’s a quick synopsis of the three signees:
Galloway: Helped Culver Academies, which is coached by his father, Mark, to an Indiana Class 3A state title in 2018 and a championship game appearance in 2019 … averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game… earned a spot on the “core six” Indiana Junior All-Star team… named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclass All-State Supreme 15… named second-team All-State by AP… played for Indiana Elite and coach Mike Fox where he averaged 16.1 points, shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range, 61.4 percent overall from the field and 66.7 percent from the line this past summer … also averaged 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 turnovers and 0.6 steals per game… is the son of Mark and Dawn Galloway… father played collegiately at Bethel.
Leal: An outstanding student who is a direct admit to the Kelley School of Business … at Bloomington South, he averaged 19.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals as a junior … led team to a sectional title and a spot in the regional championship game … has scored 1,143 points … as a sophomore, he made 66 3-pointers, knocking down better than 51 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc while averaging 14.4 points per game … played for legendary coach J.R. Holmes and attended same high school as former Hoosier standout Jordan Hulls … named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclass All-State Supreme 15 … earned a spot on the “core six” Indiana Junior All-Star team … played AAU for Mike Fox and Indiana Elite … is the son of Martin and Sherry Leal.
Geronimo: Has a 7-foot wingspan … at St. Paul’s, Geronimo averaged 14.2 points per game as a junior while shooting 52 percent on 2-pointers and 38 percent from 3-point range… added 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists and 2 steals per contest … coached by Maxwell Gordon … played AAU ball for Mass Rivals and coach Vin Pastore where they advanced to the Adidas Gauntlet finals … averaged 9.1 points per game and shot 56 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from behind the 3-point line … is the son of Jose and Dawn Geronimo … Dawn (Royster) was a standout basketball player at North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.