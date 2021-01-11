Wayne Radford, a member of Indiana’s undefeated 1976 national championship men’s basketball team who was drafted by the Indiana Pacers, has died. He was 64.
IU announced Radford’s passing Monday.
“The IU Athletics family is heartbroken about the passing of Wayne Radford,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said. “Wayne was an outstanding student-athlete and a key member of some of our basketball program’s all-time great teams in the 1970s.”
An Indianapolis native, Radford was a 6-foot-3 guard who played for the Hoosiers from 1975-78, averaging 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 109 career games. Radford’s best season came as a senior in 1978, when he averaged 15.6 points and led IU in field goal percentage, hitting 57.9% of his shots.
Radford was the 27th pick in the 1978 NBA Draft, selected by the Pacers. He played in 52 games as a rookie -- averaging 3.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
After Radford’s paying career ended, he was an active IU alumnus, serving as a Varsity Club National Board member and a member of the IUAA.
“Wayne did all of that because he loved IU and IU Athletics, and he was committed to making a difference on behalf of our student-athletes,” Dolson said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kathy and the entire Radford family.”
In high school, Radford led Indianapolis Arlington to its first City Tournament championship in 1971-72 and first sectional and regional in 1973-74. He scored 1,307 career points as a prep and was a 1974 Indiana All-Star.
Radford was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 and was a member of the 1999 Silver Anniversary team.
“So shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Wayne Radford,” former Indiana forward Alan Henderson posted on his Twitter account. “I can’t believe it. I always enjoyed my conversations with him about IU hoops and more. He always kept it real. My heart goes out to his family.”
Services are pending.
OL ADDITION
Indiana announced the addition of Michigan transfer offensive lineman Zach Carpenter on Monday.
The 6-5, 329-pound Carpenter, out of Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, appeared in six games as a redshirt freshman last season for Michigan and started one game at center.
"He's a young man that we recruited heavily coming out of high school,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “We know his family well, we know him well and we are happy for him to be able to join us. He has experience as a starter in the Big Ten and brings us high character, high work ethic and a lot of toughness."
Carpenter could step in to replace senior center Harry Crider, who has yet to decide whether to return for an extra year or declare for the NFL draft.
