BLOOMINGTON -- The search committee to find the next athletic director at Indiana University includes a cross-section of school athletic, academic and fundraising administrators, coaches and athletes.
IU announced the 14-member search committee Wednesday to replace Fred Glass, who is stepping down from the post at the end of the academic year in May after more than 11 years on the job.
IU vice president for government relations and economic engagement Bill Stephan is chairing the committee. Other committee members include:
• Carrie Docherty, chair of the IU athletics xommittee, and associate dean of academic affairs and professor in the School of Public Health-Bloomington.
• Allison Jorden, member of the IU women's soccer team, All-American women's soccer player, Academic All-American and senior in the Kelley School of Business.
• Ray Looze, head coach of IU men's and women's swimming.
• Pat Miller, director emerita of the IU Foundation, former director of the IU Varsity Club and co-founder of Vera Bradley.
• Teri Moren, IU women's basketball coach.
• Ned Pfau, member of the IU Foundation board of directors; director and former president of the IU Varsity Club; and president and CEO of Geo. Pfau's Sons Co.
• Cindy Simon Skjodt, member of the IU Foundation board of directors and chair of the Samerian Foundation Board.
• Anthony Thompson, former All-American IU football player, member of the College Football Hall of Fame and IU senior associate athletic director for engagement and sports performance.
• Randall Tobias, former trustee and chair of the IU board of trustees; director emeritus, IU Foundation; former director of the Varsity Club; and former chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Co.
• Mattie White, IU senior associate athletic director for academic services and excellence academy, and senior woman administrator.
• James Wimbush, former chair of the IU Athletics Committee; vice president for diversity, equity and multicultural affairs; dean of The University Graduate School; and Johnson Chair for Diversity and Leadership at IU.
• Todd Yeagley, IU head men's soccer coach and former All-American IU men's soccer player.
• C. Kurt Zorn, faculty athletics representative, associate vice provost for undergraduate education and professor in the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.
Longtime Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany, who retires Jan. 2, will consult the committee.
