BLOOMINGTON – Indiana revealed its 2020-21 men’s non-conference basketball schedule Tuesday and announced games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will be held indefinitely without fans in the stands due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Hoosiers open their season Nov. 25 against Tennessee Tech, a team coming off a 9-22 season coached by former Kentucky forward and Arkansas head coach John Pelphrey.
From there, the degree of difficulty of IU’s schedule picks up, with a game Nov. 30 against Providence in the Maui Invitational, which was relocated to Asheville, North Carolina, due to travel concerns associated with COVD-19. IU will continue in the Maui Invitational on Dec. 1 against either Texas or Davison and Dec. 2 in its third game against either North Carolina, Stanford, UNLV or Alabama.
On Dec. 9, Indiana will play at Florida State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, then return home Dec. 13 to host North Alabama. The non-conference schedule wraps up with a Dec. 19 game against Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the Crossroads Challenge in Indianapolis.
Of IU’s five confirmed opponents, three (FSU, Providence and Butler) are ranked within the Top 57 of KenPom.com’s preseason rankings. That number could jump to as many as five depending on how the Maui Invitational shakes out.
Fans who have purchased 2020-21 IU men’s basketball season tickets through the IU Ticket Office can visit iuvarsityclub.com/mbbtickets to learn about options for refunding, transferring and donating their payments.
The school said it will continue to work with local and state health officials, the Big Ten and campus leadership to determine if and when fans will be permitted to attend men’s and women’s basketball games at Assembly Hall.
GSR SCORE
IU announced the school set a record Graduation Success Rate score of 91%, according to an NCAA study released Tuesday.
It marks the ninth consecutive year IU Athletics has either established a new record or matched its previous record. This year’s report provides the graduation information for the most recent six-year graduating class of student-athletes that entered as freshmen in 2013-14.
“It speaks volumes about our students who put so much into achieving this ultimate goal,” IU athletic director Scott Dolson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.