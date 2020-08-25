BLOOMINGTON – For Indiana junior men’s basketball forward Race Thompson, there was no second thought.
The biracial son of former NFL running back Darrell Thompson, Thompson grew up in Plymouth, Minn., a Minneapolis suburb. He was back in his native Minnesota during the coronavirus pandemic when Black American George Floyd died at the hands of white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day night. While executing an arrest in front of Cup Foods restaurant, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck and eventually choked him to death and was charged with second-degree murder.
A week after Floyd’s death, Thompson was among 10,000 protesters in downtown Minneapolis, demanding both answers and change.
“That’s literally 15 minutes away from my house, where I live, so I felt obligated that I needed to go down there,” Thompson said. “I needed to show support for these people because like this is home for me. It hit home to me. I’ve been down there, to Cup Foods, I’ve been all over that area.”
Thompson is among several IU athletes, both Black and white, who have taken part in social justice protests across the country in the wake of Floyd’s death. IU men’s basketball teammates Trayce Jackson-Davis and Joey Brunk took part in a march in downtown Indianapolis in June, posting pictures on social media in support of the protest.
“Being in Indianapolis, your hometown, just marching and standing for something, showing unity, I just thought it was honesty a really, really great experience,” Jackson-Davis said.
A handful of IU athletes also took part in a protest this summer in downtown Bloomington demanding racial equity, along with new IU athletic director Scott Dolson. In his first week on the job, Dolson condemned a racially motivated assault of a Black victim at Lake Monroe over Fourth of July weekend.
Thompson and Dolson are two of seven members of IU’s Anti-Hate, Anti-Racism coalition, a Big Ten-wide initiative designed to bring awareness and promote positive change regarding social justice issues. The Big Ten launched a voter drive initiative among student-athletes this summer and have gotten 71% registered to vote. In another move designed to encourage change at the ballot box, the NCAA has designated Election Day, Nov. 3, as an off day for all student-athletes.
IU football coach Tom Allen was one of the first Big Ten coaches to voice support for change after Floyd’s death, which moved IU senior wide receiver Whop Philyor, who has used social media as a platform to promote racial equity.
“When they see Coach Allen doing it, they’re like, maybe it is the right thing to do because some people don’t think it’s the right thing to do, to be all for the Black Lives Matter because not all people think Black Lives Matter,” Philyor said. “To see Coach Allen do it, it really made me happy. It made me love him even more.”
The issue of police brutality came to the forefront again this week in the case of Jacob Blake, a Black American who was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officers Sunday night during an arrest. Authorities are investigating whether the use of force was justified. Blake survived the shooting but, according to reports, has been partially paralyzed due to his wounds.
Former IU and current Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was asked his reaction to the Blake shooting following the Pacers’ series-ending loss to the Heat in the NBA playoffs on Monday night.
“It’s unfortunate,” Oladipo said. “I’m just going to continue to keep doing what I can to stress that this isn’t over. What we’re fighting for, what we’re preaching, what we’re trying to change, it has not been changed. Wins and losses is tough, getting swept is tough, but at the end of the day, nobody is dead. People are dying. This is not OK. We have to do our part until change really comes.”
