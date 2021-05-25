BLOOMINGTON -- The Indiana baseball team finds itself fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament this week.
But considering everything the Hoosiers have gone through to get to this point, head coach Jeff Mercer is just thankful to see his players smiling and having fun again.
IU snapped a five-game losing streak by beating Ohio State 2-0 in its home finale Monday night at Bart Kaufman Stadium, a season in which the Hoosiers played in front of just family and friends at home due to COVID-19 protocols. IU players tipped their caps to the limited crowd in attendance following the game.
“It’s been a really tough year for everybody,” Mercer said. “Not just us, not just baseball, college baseball and college sports -- it’s been a tough year for everyone around the world, and it’s been a really tough year for these kids, for our kids, for other kids playing sports.
“I think about -- as I look back at that last home game -- I think about all of the testing and how close we were to getting shut down for a month, all of the different protocols we had to follow, all the sacrifices these kids have had to make.”
At 25-16 while playing an all-conference schedule, IU finds itself in fourth place in the Big Ten standings heading into a weekend series at Maryland. Nebraska, which has won eight straight, has already clinched the Big Ten title.
Before Monday’s win, D1baseball.com projected the Hoosiers as one of the final teams to make the field of 64 with an at-large bid. That means IU will need to likely win at least two of three at Maryland, if not sweep the series, which begins Friday at 6:30 p.m., followed by afternoon games Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.). All games will air on Big Ten Network Plus.
“You go into this weekend with life,” Mercer said. “I really do believe that. We’re going to have our work cut out, but you give yourself a chance at least.”
Against Ohio State on Monday night, IU center fielder Grant Richardson crashed into the wall to rob the Buckeyes of an extra base hit, while IU pitchers John Modugno, Ty Bothwell and Grant Macciocchi combined to pitch a two-hit shutout.
“It’s been a really weird year,” Richardson said. “Not used to having fans in the crowd. (It) is weird to begin with. But, at the same time, I think the biggest thing was not worrying about feeding energy off the fans but rather each other. Picking each other up when things were going well and picking each other up when things were going bad.”
Since scoring 15 runs in a May 15 game at Michigan, the Hoosiers have averaged just two runs over their last six games. The bats will need to wake up over the weekend for IU to have a chance to take the series against Maryland, which is tied for second in the Big Ten with a 26-15 record.
“Getting this one out of the way and getting it going toward the weekend, I think we’re all pretty excited, and we’re ready to make our run,” Richardson said. “I think we all know the importance of this upcoming weekend and just going forward. So I think everyone is ready to go, and no one is going to worry about looking behind us.”
If Indiana gets selected for an at-large bid, it will likely be as a three-seed in a regional outside of the state.
“I would take a bid in Anchorage, Alaska, and I would coach in shorts and no shirt,” Mercer said. “I don’t care where we go, and it doesn’t matter to me. I just want to go, and I just want to go try to compete. And I want to try to represent this university in the best way that we can.”
