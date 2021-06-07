BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana men’s basketball program will jump-start the Mike Woodson era with a foreign trip in August designed to build chemistry before the start of the 2021-22 season.
The Hoosiers announced today they will take a six-day foreign tour to the Bahamas, where they will play two exhibition games against the Eastern European club basketball team BC Mega of Belgrade, Serbia, on Aug. 13 and Aug. 15. The games will take place at the Atlantic Resort on Paradise Island.
Woodson, hired as IU’s coach last March, will look to take advantage of the extra practice time and games against one of the top teams in Europe. BC Mega has produced 12 NBA players, including standout Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Indiana Pacers forward and 2019 first-round pick Goga Bitadze.
This past season, BC Mega finished with a 14-12 record and was the runner-up of the ABA First League, a group of 14 teams from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.
“I am extremely excited to bring the Indiana Hoosiers to the Bahamas this summer,” Woodson said. “This will be an excellent opportunity for our young men to grow as a team and begin to learn our new system. I have great respect for our opponent, BC Mega. This will be great preparation for the challenges of the upcoming season.”
IU will get extra practice days in Bloomington before the trip as well, which will help establish IU’s blend of six returning scholarship players and six newcomers. The Hoosiers return three starters – All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, forward Race Thompson and point guard Rob Phinisee. Potential impact transfers for IU include former Pittsburgh point guard Xavier Johnson, former Tennessee-Martin combo guard Parker Stewart, former Northwestern forward Miller Kopp and former USF center Michael Durr. Kopp has put his name in the NBA Draft without an agent and has until July 7 to decide whether to keep his name in the draft or play at IU.
The exhibition games won’t be televised, but limited fan attendance will be allowed, with a requirement fans must stay at the Atlantis Resort.
For more information, visit website https://www.atlantisbahamas.com/iu-basketball-in-paradise.
