BLOOMINGTON – Indiana will have four captains – two seniors and two juniors – for its 2020-21 men’s basketball season.
Senior center Joey Brunk, senior guard Al Durham, junior point guard Rob Phinisee and junior forward Race Thompson were named captains based on votes from teammates.
The 6-foot-11 Brunk, an Indianapolis native, is in his second year in the program after transferring from Butler. He was the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner a year ago and started 31 times in 32 games, averaging 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2% from the field.
The 6-1 Phinisee, from Lafayette, is in his third year with the Hoosiers. He played in 27 games last season while battling an abdominal injury, starting 16 of IU’s final 17 contests. For the season, Phinisee averaged 7.3 points with a team-high 93 assists.
The 6-8 Thomspon emerged in the second half of the season for the Hoosiers, averaging 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while becoming IU’s best post defender with 19 blocks and 20 steals.
The 6-4 Durham is in his second straight season as a captain after serving as co-captain with Devonte Green last season. He started all 32 games last season, averaging 9.8 points while shooting a team-high 38.3% from 3-point range.
Durham said being a captain is a role he takes seriously.
“It’s an honor always to be looked at by your teammates like that,” Durham said. “So I felt like it was my opportunity to have my imprint with the guys and make sure I don’t steer them wrong.”
