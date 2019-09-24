BLOOMINGTON – Joey Brunk grew up in Indianapolis following Indiana basketball his entire life.
Brunk, who left Butler as a graduate transfer to join the Hoosiers last April, rooted for the Jordan Hulls-Victor Oladipo-Cody Zeller teams that made multiple Sweet 16s earlier this decade.
“It’s a pretty neat opportunity to put on this uniform,” Brunk said Tuesday at IU basketball media day.
The 6-foot-11, 245-pound Brunk is one of three new scholarship players IU hopes will inject life into a program that hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2016. Incoming freshman McDonald’s All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-9, 245, Center Grove) and freshman shooting guard Armaan Franklin (6-4, 195, Indianapolis) are the others.
Brunk and Jackson-Davis already got a head start establishing a rapport, working out together last spring in Indianapolis.
“Just starting that chemistry early, him showing me pointers of how to play college basketball, how hard he goes all the time, I think those were just big things that I picked up from him,” Jackson-Davis said.
Brunk said Jackson-Davis has the talent to contribute right away for the Hoosiers.
“Trayce is a great kid before anything else on the basketball court,” Brunk said. “But he has a great opportunity in front of him, has a very high ceiling, really excited to get to play with him and watch him and root for him.”
Brunk averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 33 games for Butler last year. His contributions could come as much off the court as on it. IU coach Archie Miller felt the Hoosiers lacked a vocal leader in the locker room last season, and he’s hopeful the center from Southport can fill that void.
“It was something we talked about when I was getting recruited,” Brunk said. “I do think that’s a little bit of my personality. I’m comfortable with who I am. I don’t have any problem talking and speaking up about anything.”
To prepare in the transition from the Big East to the more physical Big Ten, Brunk hit the weight room hard this summer, earning the Warrior Award from IU basketball strength coach Clif Marshall given to the player who best transformed his body during offseason workouts.
“We laid out some goals, and we worked at it every day, and I was able to change my diet a little bit, and that really helped,” Brunk said. “On the court, I feel I’m running better. I’m moving better, so I definitely felt a little bit of the transition on the court.”
Jackson-Davis also felt like he made strides with his body during the offseason working with Marshall, improving his vertical leap while getting stronger to bang inside during Big Ten play. Jackson-Davis said junior forward Justin Smith has helped give him defensive tips to play at power forward , while 6-10, 225-pound De’Ron Davis has toughened him up inside.
“All the upperclassmen have been really good, just battling them every day,” Jackson-Davis said. “That Big Ten toughness and physical style of play, I think that’s going to help me in the long run, especially going against those guys every day in practice.”
Franklin said the upperclassmen have pushed him in the backcourt as well. At 6-4 and 195 pounds, Franklin has worked on his upper body to prepare for playing in the Big Ten and is looking to establish a role as a versatile guard capable of shooting, defending and rebounding.
“We have a good group of upperclassmen to help me come in and tell me what I need to do,” Franklin said. “So I have to do whatever I need to do to contribute to the team.”
FREE THROWS
IU announced Jacquez Henderson, a 6-foot guard from Geneva High School in Winter Park, Fla., has joined the team as a walk=on. A junior transfer student, Henderson also has attended Butler and Louisville. … IU’s other two walk-ons this season are junior guard Cooper Bybee (6-1, 185, Ellettsville, Edgewood HS) and forward Nathan Childress (6-6, 210, Zionsville, Zionsville HS).
