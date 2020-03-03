BLOOMINGTON – As Indiana prepares for a critical home stretch to close the regular season, head coach Archie Miller feels the Hoosiers are in a good place from a maturity standpoint.
Miller said on his weekly radio show Monday the practice earlier in the day was crisp following a tough 67-66 loss at Illinois on Sunday.
“We’ve had really good concentration, and I think that’s why we’re playing better,” Miller said.
Indiana will need to be sharp from both a physical and mental standpoint when it faces Minnesota in a rematch Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (7 p.m., Big Ten Network). The stakes remain high. Indiana (18-11, 8-10 Big Ten) remains a 10 seed in both ESPN and CBSSports.com NCAA Tournament bracket projections, but a loss or two this week could put the Hoosiers on the wrong side of the bubble heading into next week’s Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.
“Can we improve now from Sunday to Wednesday to get a little bit better, keep getting a little bit better, a little bit better at a couple of things?” Miller said. “I think that’s been the quest for this team all year long is to keep finding ways to get better.”
Two weeks ago, IU won 68-56 at Minnesota, a game in which freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis set career highs in points (27) and rebounds (16). Miller said on his radio Jackson-Davis played through a foot sprain last week, but the 6-foot-9 lefty still posted his 10th double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Defensively, Miller said guarding the 3-point line against the Golden Gophers will again be a priority. Minnesota (13-15, 7-11) shot just 4-of-25 from 3-point range in the first meeting.
“I’m sure they will have some tweaks, but we can’t allow the 3-point line to just bury us, and part of it is not turning it over, part of it is the intent and ball pressure, where you have to be,” Miller said.
IU must balance the perimeter defense with handling Minnesota sophomore center Daniel Oturu, like it did in the last meeting. Oturu had 11 points and 14 rebounds on 5-of-15 shooting. Once again, IU will likely turn to sophomore forward Race Thompson, its best post defender, to defend Oturu for long stretches.
“He’s a double-double machine,” Miller said of Oturu. “He faces you, he drives you, he puts a lot of fouls on you, he’s an unbelievable offensive rebounder.”
Indiana hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season, but Miller senses players understand a good week at home against Minnesota and in Saturday’s regular season finale against No. 23 Wisconsin could cement an at-large bid.
“We’ve talked a lot about the race that’s being run, and we’re sort of like, we’re right there, man,” Miller said. “You are 100 yards from the finish, and you’ve got basically 40 minutes to 40 minutes and we’ve got to be at our best, and it doesn’t have to be pretty. We just have to be absolutely at our best in terms of how hard we’re playing and our attitude in terms of what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Senior guard Devonte Green believes the Hoosiers have shown more resiliency this season, a trait that could serve them well in March. IU bounced back from a four-game losing streak earlier this month, and Green feels the Hoosiers will respond from their mini two-game slide this week.
“We’ve grown as a team and learned how to get off the mat and bounce back from a loss or just learn how to fight through the entire game even when things are going bad in the middle of a game,” Green said.
Miller said unity also will be important for IU to make a successful late postseason push, but he senses everyone has bought in. IU has played a rotation of nine to 10 players throughout Big Ten play.
“We have a lot of guys right now in my opinion, rowing in the same direction, all trying to do the same thing,” Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.