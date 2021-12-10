BLOOMINGTON -- Off the heartbreak of blowing a 22-point lead at Wisconsin, Indiana will come home looking to fine tune aspects of its game and make sure it can finish in conference play.
Sustaining 40 minutes of quality basketball has been an issue in IU’s two losses, both on the road and both by slim margins. At Syracuse, the Hoosiers nearly rallied from down 18 points in the first half before falling 112-110 in double overtime. At Wisconsin, IU failed to hold a 17-point halftime lead in a 64-59 loss to the Badgers.
IU (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will begin the process of developing more consistency Sunday when it hosts Merrick (noon, Big Ten Network) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“We are talking about what happened the last game against Wisconsin. It was a game we should have won,” IU sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo said. “And we are learning from the experience.”
Execution was an issue for the Hoosiers down the stretch as IU failed to score in the final 3:08. Indiana coach Mike Woodson said, in retrospect, he should have gotten forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson more post touches.
“I’ve got to find a way to get Trayce and Race more shots down low,” Woodson said. “We missed some chippies, but they didn’t get enough shots.”
The Hoosiers shot just 22.7% in the second half against Wisconsin and went 3-of-9 from the foul line.
“This team is in a rebuild phase with Coach Woodson coming in as a new coach, so I feel like we’re going to have some slip ups which is kind of inevitable in the path of trying to be where we used to be at,” Geronimo said. “We’re learning, though. I think we’re getting better each day.”
Merrimack (4-7) has lost four straight and is coming off a cross-country trip after falling 80-55 at No. 5 Gonzaga on Thursday night. IU is 7-0 at home this season and will begin a stretch of three of its next four games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with a Dec. 18 matchup against Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis the lone exception.
Even with final exams and the Christmas break coming up, IU players expect to stay focused before conference play restarts in January.
“We all know what we want to get done,” IU center Michael Durr said. “We’re 100% locked in on the basketball part, so there’s not going to be any problems.”
EXTRA POINTS
Durr, coming off scoring four points and grabbing one rebound off the bench against Wisconsin, said his conditioning is starting to improve after sitting out preseason camp due an injury.
“It’s still a process, but it’s coming along well, and it’s just going to continue to improve day by day, game by game,” Durr said.
The 7-foot Durr said coming off the bench has been an adjustment this season after starting last season at South Florida.
“This is my fourth year in college and this something that I’ve never done in college, so it’s just something that I’m trying to adjust and I’m trying to perfect,” Durr said. “Doing all I can when I’m in and just do all I can to help the team win.”
