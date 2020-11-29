BLOOMINGTON -- When Indiana signed up to compete in the 2020 Maui Invitational, it knew beyond the pristine beaches and tropical setting, it was going to face some of the best teams college basketball had to offer.
Gone are the beaches and luaus, but the difficult field remains. The Hoosiers (1-0) will get an immediate physical challenge when they face Providence (1-0) in their opening tournament game Monday in Asheville, North Carolina (2:30 p.m., ESPN2).
From there, IU could face either Texas or Davidson in the second game Tuesday and a third game Wednesday from a team in the opposite bracket consisting of North Carolina, Alabama, Stanford and UNLV.
“It’s again a premier field here early,” IU coach Archie Miller said. “To be able to play three games in three days is a challenge, but it’s great competition. I think that’s probably what we’re going to need. Looking at our schedule, there’s not too many days ahead that are going to feel like this.”
The tournament was relocated to North Carolina over travel concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic that has already forced cancellations of games throughout the country. IU was able to get its first game in, beating Tennessee Tech 89-59 on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall.
Miller said his biggest concerns entering the tournament are rebounding, taking care of the basketball and shooting. Providence presents a concern on the glass with 6-foot-10 center Nate Watson and 6-8 forward Greg Gantt.
“They’re a big, strong, physical, talented team,” Miller said. “We may be playing one of the best teams in the field in the first game.”
IU outrebounded Tennessee Tech by a slim 36-33 margin in its opener, but its guards accounted for just 16 of the 36 rebounds.
“We are smaller, and you can see we are switching more,” Miller said. “I think that switching puts our guards on the glass a lot more, and that hurts.”
Providence (1-0) knocked off Fairfield 97-56 in its opener Wednesday. The Friars won despite star guard David Duke getting in foul trouble. The 6-5 Duke, who was selected for Team USA for the Pan Am Games over the summer, still finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists and is considered one of the top players in the Big East coming into the 2020-21 season.
“He can defend 1 through 5, he’s long, he’s athletic and he’s incredibly tough,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “We’re going to need him to be that in this tournament.”
Cooley shares a strong bond with both Miller and his brother, Arizona coach Sean Miller.
“He’s one of the brighter young coaches in America,” Cooley said. “Indiana is very fortunate to have him. He’s someone that can really motivate a kid. He’s very tough. I respect him. Our style of play is very similar, especially defensively, so it’s going to be a grind out game.”
Miller said IU is expected to get back senior center Joey Brunk, which should help inside and on the glass. Brunk will be part of a three-player post rotation that includes junior forward Race Thompson and sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who posted 26 points and 11 rebounds in his season debut against Tennessee Tech.
“They are very well coached defensively,” Cooley said. “They have a difference maker in their sophomore big. They look like they have some improved perimeter shooting. They are fundamental. It’s early for both of us. I’m just impressed with their athleticism, and then obviously they have one of the best players in the country that we’re going to have to be attentive to.”
FREE THROWS
Miller congratulated the 1975-76 Indiana basketball team on Twitter, which was selected to the College Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday. “You are the epitome of greatness, teamwork, unselfishness and stand as an example for every program in our sport,” Miller wrote. The 1975-76 team remains the last unbeaten team in college basketball, going 32-0. …. Cooley, on whether he’s heard if coaches will wear Hawaiian shirts for the event in Asheville: “I’ll coach in my draws. I’ll do anything. I’m just trying to get a win. I’m pretty sure there will be some Hawaiian theme to make the participants feel like it is a Maui type of setting the best that they can, yet I’m not concerned about what I wear. I’m not the best looking guy in America. That’s for damn sure. If they had a beauty pageant, I’d come in dead last.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.