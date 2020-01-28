BLOOMINGTON – Going into the second half of Big Ten play, Indiana has shown it can compete with, and beat, some of the top teams in the conference and the country.
The quest now for the Hoosiers (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) is to take what they’ve learned on the road in facing their third straight ranked opponent Wednesday night at No. 24 Penn State (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). The Nittany Lions (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) have enjoyed a breakthrough ninth season under ninth-year coach Pat Chambers, earning a Top 25 ranking for the first time since 1996.
Indiana coach Archie Miller feels like his team has improved from December to January.
“Can we take it one more step in February as this grind sort of plays itself out?” Miller said on his weekly radio show Monday. “Can you now be even better each week as February goes and to be playing your best basketball at the end of the year. We have that chance right now. I think that’s all you’ve got to ask. Can we take it one more step? Can we keep getting better at the little things?”
Certainly, Indiana will learn more about its character coming off a tough, 77-76 loss to No. 15 Maryland on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers led 76-70 with 1:25 remaining but allowed Maryland to go on a 7-0 run to close the game, a run that was aided by an untimely turnover against Maryland’s press.
“It really, really starts on defense,” Indiana sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee said. “I feel like, if you can get stops on defense, it translates to offense. I felt like we didn’t get stops when we needed to down the stretch, and that’s the result we got.”
After Maryland 6-foot-10 forward Jalen Smith scored a career-high 29 points against IU on Sunday, the Hoosiers will have their hands full with another, versatile scoring forward in 6-8 Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens, who is averaging 16.7 points and 7 rebounds.
“He’s a difficult cover for everyone in the league,” Miller said. “Big guys tend to struggle when he faces you, but when you play a smaller guy he’s typically strong enough where he can really pound the paint and drive it and get fouled, too. So he’s without a doubt a major, major problem as we head into Wednesday night. Plus, as you watch him play, he’s a senior who is playing with a real purpose.”
IU junior forward Justin Smith will likely get the first assignment covering Stevens after limiting the Penn State standout to 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting last season. But with sophomore forward Race Thompson (hip) likely out for his third straight game, Miller said freshman forward Jerome Hunter may need to guard Stevens during some stretches.
“It’s going to be a major concern for us going into the game on what we do with him, how we’re matched up with him,” Miller said.
But Miller said he’s wary of other problems Penn State presents. Senior forward Mike Watkins, at 6-9 and 257 pounds, is a physical presence inside, averaging 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3 blocks. Sophomore guard Myeron Jones, meanwhile, is averaging 14.3 points and shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range.
“Myeron Jones has really changed the complexion of their team,” Miller said. “He’s a perimeter-oriented player who will play the one or two for them, and when Myeron Jones has had big games on the perimeter, shooting the ball, scoring 20 some a game, that has really given them a lethal outside presence.”
Indiana picked up its first road win earlier this month at Nebraska, but at 1-3 on the road, it hasn’t knocked off a ranked team on the road since upsetting No. 6 Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., on Feb. 2, 2019.
“You could make the case we played some of our best basketball this week against two of our best opponents,” Miller said. “The quest now is in the Big Ten, going on the road, you are going to have to absorb some serious blows against teams that are playing as good as you.”
