Indiana junior forward Race Thompson heeded his coach’s advice heading into the Hoosiers' opening game of the Maui Invitational against Providence on Monday afternoon.
Stay confident.
With the 6-foot-8, 228-pound Thompson bullying his way through the Providence frontline, IU cruised to a 79-58 win over the Friars at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
Thompson finished with a career-high 22 points and 13 rebounds for his first career double-double, scoring on putbacks, dunks and mid-range and baseline jumpers out to 17 feet.
“Coach told me before the game just go out with extreme confidence and do what you do,” Thompson said. “That’s what it was. I put in a lot of work in the offseason, changed my body and it’s just showing right now.”
Thompson made his first four shot attempts and grabbed eight of IU’s 15 offensive rebounds.
“He manhandled us,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said.
Next up for Indiana is No. 17 Texas, which knocked off Davidson 78-76 in dramatic finish, with guard Courtney Ramey hitting the game-winning basket on a drive with 20 seconds remaining. The Hoosiers (2-0) and Longhorns (2-0) will meet in the tournament semifinals Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. (ESPN).
“Offensively, I know they're going to be very, very fast, and they're going to be talented, so this is going to be game where we're really going to have to answer the bell,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
Miller was proud of how the Hoosiers handled the physical challenge against Providence. IU outrebounded Providence 42-33, held the Friars to 37.3% shooting and outscored the Friars 36-26 in the paint.
“Guys scrapped, man, played hard, and that's why these tournaments are so fun,” Miller said. “You get a chance early in the year to see what you're made of, and hopefully we can build on it. We didn't do everything right, but we did compete, and we played hard.”
Senior guard Al Durham added 19 points for the Hoosiers, with Trayce Jackson-Davis scoring 12 points and point guard Rob Phinisee finishing with 11 points and five assists. Indiana built a 37-24 halftime lead and pulled away in the second half, not letting its lead slip into single digits for the remainder of the game.
Another key for IU defensively was frustrating star Providence guard David Duke, who was held to 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting with four turnovers.
“It was a team effort,” Durham said. “We had multiple bodies on him. We knew coming in who their key players were, and we wanted to lock in defense and have it lead to our offense as well.”
IU’s ball movement and decision making was crisp throughout as well, with 16 assists to just nine turnovers.
“We held it to nine turnovers, which was essential,” Miller said.
Miller was concerned about Thompson playing 35 minutes but said it was necessary due to forward Jerome Hunter getting into early foul trouble. Senior center Joey Brunk was dressed but didn’t play in his second straight game as he is still dealing with back soreness.
“We're being very cautious with Joe,” Miller said. “I believe Joe would have played or could have played if this was a February/March game, but we're trying to get to February and March and three games in three days, listening to our doctors and listening to Joe, we're not going to do anything to jeopardize the long-term versus trying to get him in there right now …
“We kind of rode Race, He was playing well, but no question about it, fatigue will play a factor in the tournament.”
Thompson didn’t seem overly concerned about the increased workload.
“We practice every day for two hours, two-and-a-half hours. Thirty-five minutes is a lot in a game, but I mean, coach has got us in pretty good shape,” Thompson said. “Hopefully, we can maintain that throughout this tournament.”
