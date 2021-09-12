BLOOMINGTON -- In its first home game in front of full fans since 2019, Indiana regained whatever confidence it may have lost in its season-opening drubbing at Iowa.
The Hoosiers made big plays in all three phases during their 56-14 rout of FCS opponent Idaho in their home opener Saturday night before 47,417 at Memorial Stadium. Of IU’s eight touchdowns, one came off of a defensive turnover and two came off of special teams, on a blocked punt by Noah Pierre that Javon Swinton returned for a TD and on an 81-yard punt return by D.J. Matthews. It marked the first time since Sept. 20, 1969, against Kentucky that IU scored two special teams touchdowns in one game.
With No. 7 Cincinnati coming to Memorial Stadium next week, Indiana created some positive momentum heading into its second matchup against a ranked opponent in three weeks.
“It’s really important,” IU senior linebacker Micah McFadden said. “It’s definitely difficult to stay mentally locked in when you have a week like this and then kind of booked in with two really big opponents, but I think the guys did a great job, and especially coming off a loss like last week I think guys were really locked in throughout the week during practice, and it showed up during game day.”
After an 18-play, 75-yard TD drive put Indiana up 7-0, McFadden set up IU’s second touchdown with a strip sack of Idaho quarterback Mike Beaudry. IU defensive tackle Weston Kramer recovered the fumble at Idaho’s 13-yard line. Two plays later, IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. connected with Swinton on a 9-yard TD pass, putting the Hoosiers up 14-0.
Then, after IU’s defense forced a three-and-out, Pierre broke through Idaho’s line on the punt attempt, blocking Caleb Lightbourn’s punt. Swinton scooped up the loose ball at the 4-yard line and walked in untouched for the score, putting Indiana up 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.
Swinton, who sat out last week due to a one-game suspension, became the first IU player since Mitchell Page in 2015 to score an offensive TD and special teams TD in the same game.
“I had to keep the right mindset going into the game,” Swinton said. “Even though I didn’t play last week, I had to prepare like I was going to play last week, so I was still ready. Missing last week gave me more hunger, more motivation to go out there (and) prove to everybody that I’m here to stay.”
From there, IU raced to a 35-7 halftime lead. The Hoosiers were able to pull Penix late in the third quarter with a comfortable 42-14 advantage. Penix bounced back from his three-interception game at Iowa by completing 11 of 16 passes for 68 yards, with two TD passes, one rushing TD and most importantly, no picks. Penix’s second TD pass also went 9 yards to senior receiver Ty Fryfogle. Penix connected on most of his short routes but failed to complete any passes longer than 10 yards.
“It was a really good positive step in the right direction for him,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “I feel like he got more comfortable standing in there and making plays and making throws, and it’s just got to continue to grow and develop.”
IU also was able to establish a run game to help Penix, as Stephen Carr rushed for 118 yards on one TD on 22 carries. As a team, the Hoosiers finished with 179 yards rushing on 3.6 yards per carry.
“If the run game can open up the passing game, that’s amazing,” Carr said. “We always want for that. It also falls right back to the run game. If the passing game opens back up, the run game will excel also. You can’t ask for more.”
Backup quarterback Jack Tuttle threw a 76-yard TD pass to tight end A.J. Barner in the fourth quarter in relief of Penix, and Davion Ervin-Poindexter added a touchdown run later in the fourth quarter to put Indiana up 56-14. Sophomore wide receiver Haydon Hatten, a preseason FCS All-American, scored both of Idaho’s touchdowns on catches of 16 and 23 yards.
It was a festive atmosphere at Memorial Stadium, with the student section arriving early and staying through most of the first half. IU’s showdown with Cincinnati next week has already sold out.
“Our student section was unbelievable,” Allen said. “They were there, out before kickoff, loud and I just want to thank them … what an unbelievable atmosphere they create, and then all of our fans -- attendance was really, really good tonight.”
