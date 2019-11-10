BLOOMINGTON — Welcome to the Top 25, Indiana.
The Hoosiers were ranked in the AP Top 25 men’s football poll for the first time in 25 years on Sunday, coming in at No. 24. Indiana also was ranked No. 25 this week in the Amway/USA Today coaches poll.
No. 24 Indiana (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) has won four straight and is coming off a bye after a 34-3 home win over Northwestern on Nov. 2. IU will have a ranked matchup Saturday at No. 9 Penn State (noon, ABC), which is coming off a 31-26 loss at Minnesota.
The last time that Indiana was ranked in the AP Top 25 was on Sept. 20, 1994, under the late Bill Mallory. That week, Indiana was ranked at No. 25. It’s the highest ranking that the Hoosiers have achieved since being ranked No. 21 on Dec. 31, 1993.
During the bye week, third-year Indiana coach Tom Allen was asked the significance of breaking into the Top 25.
“That’s kind of where you want to be as a program,” Allen said. “You want to be where you’re recognized as such and then when you get recognized at that level, then you’ve got to go sustain it and show that you deserve to be there, and that’s something that’s a weekly thing.”
