BLOOMINGTON -- The video made rounds across social media.
During offseason workouts this summer, in the sand pits adjacent to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana men’s basketball players practiced gathering around teammates and helping them up, as they would if a player took a hard spill to the court after he was fouled.
It wasn’t a strenuous exercise, but it is one Indiana coach Archie Miller hopes will reinforce the importance of the Hoosiers staying connected when adversity hits.
“You're constantly trying put people in situations where they learn one another better, they spend more time together, there is more communication and working together,” Miller said.
Coming off a 19-16 campaign, Indiana enters its third season under Miller with plenty of question marks. How will IU replace the production left from top two scorers Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan? Can the Hoosiers improve their dreadful perimeter shooting after ranking 12th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage last season (31.4 percent)? Can redshirt freshman swingman Jerome Hunter return to full health and provide an offensive spark?
But players and coaches are sensing early that this year’s group learned the importance from last year of sticking together through hard times. IU went through a stretch of losing 12 of 13 games last season, with injuries to point guard Rob Phinisee, forward Race Thompson and Hunter playing a role in the slide. IU senior guard Devonte Green has noticed more communication during summer and fall workouts.
“We built a chemistry well at an early stage, and, I mean, we got a lot of good players like we did last year,” Green said. “I think it'll be a sight to see when it all falls into play.”
On the court, chemistry was an issue at times last season as well. Indiana finished ninth in the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.05-1. Miller reiterated the importance of improved ball movement and player movement Wednesday.
“There is some versatility and some interchangeable parts,” Miller said. “I think that's going to be the quest for this team, by far and away offensively, is to have more movement. Definitely have more ball movement and play more people.”
Miller said there will be instances where freshman 6-foot-9 big man Trayce-Jackson Davis and senior 6-10 center De’Ron Davis play together up front, with Butler transfer and junior 6-11 big man Joey Brunk rotating in to play in the frontcourt as well.
“That's the old-school lineup right there,” Miller said. “That's the big-ball, traditional two bigs. Can it happen? Absolutely.
“In my opinion and how these guys find that niche, will be their ability to defend together. That's obviously the hardest part for two bigs on the floor. It's not offense. You can run a lot of different types of offense, especially when you have some guys who can score the ball down low.”
Indiana was among the top defensive teams in college basketball last season, ranking 32nd in the nation in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency. Phinisee and returning IU junior forward Justin Smith are two strong on-ball defenders. Miller said IU is capable of being as good or better on defense this season due to its size in the frontcourt, which should help with rebounding and shot-blocking.
“Hopefully with the added size, it helps you on the glass, helps you around the basket a little bit more,” Miller said. “You would hope that your returning players from a system perspective can really hit the ground running and help your new players.”
Miller feels like IU’s newcomers -- Brunk, Jackson-Davis and freshman guard Armaan Franklin – have blended in well with the team’s eight returning scholarship players. He expects to play a rotation as deep as 11 players, and said all 11 must be committed to a common goal.
“This team is going to be pushed,” Miller said. “For us to have a great season, we have with to be locked in, bought in. We have to play everybody that we have. There can't be a game or a day that we don't feel like, hey, we can use everybody. Every single guy in practice should expect to help this team.”
