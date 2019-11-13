BLOOMINGTON – Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen has taken on different challenges throughout his freshman season.
On Saturday, when IU plays at No. 9 Penn State, Mullen may face his most difficult test yet, dealing with speedy Penn State junior receiver KJ Hamler.
Hamler ranks fourth among Big Ten receivers in yards per game (82.1) and is tied for second in touchdowns (eight).
“Certainly, KJ Hamler, his explosiveness and the way they get him the ball on one-and-one matchups is something we have to be aware of all times in what we’re doing defensively,” Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said.
Mullen watched film of Hamler and the rest of Penn State’s receivers during IU’s bye week.
“I watched all the receivers’ release,” Mullen said. “Yes, he is a good receiver. We still have more preparation to do. At the end of the day, I’m still watching film. I haven’t seen much yet.”
A U.S. Army All-American out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Mullen has worked his way up to IU’s top cover corner as a true freshman. He’s posted a team-high seven pass breakups and was involved in two of three defensive turnovers in IU’s last game, a 34-3 win over Northwestern. Mullen forced one fumble and recovered another, two turnovers IU cashed in for 14 points.
“He’s a confident individual that just believes in his ability every time he walks out onto the football field,” Wommack said. “He wants to go against the best of the best, and every week we ask him to be placed on the best of the best, and he’s proven it. He’s earned that right to go one-on-one. Particularly on third-down situations, we’ve got to get him lined up against what we think is one of their greatest threats.”
Mullen will get some one-on-one responsibility covering Hamler, though Wommack said IU will mix coverages as well.
“You go in with two different plans, right?,” Wommack said. “You have your contingency plans, you have what you want to do against him and then you have what you want to answer against him.
“So I think we will do a good job of mixing it up. I don’t think we can give any one look from a coverage standpoint because I think (quarterback) Sean Clifford does a good enough job of being decisive in some of his coverage and reading things, and he can rope it out there. He’s got a good arm.”
IU football coach Tom Allen first noticed the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Mullen’s confident demeanor when he recruited him in high school. Mullen’s older brother, Trayvon, was a defensive back at Clemson and is now a rookie defensive back with the Oakland Raiders. His cousin, quarterback Lamar Jackson, won a Heisman Trophy at Louisville and is now the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.
“Some corners are really chirpy guys,” Allen said. “(There’s) not a lot of that. He believes it in the core. He doesn't say a whole lot, but his play has been at a high level.”
Mullen came into his freshman season with a serious mindset, intent on reaching his goals.
“If you do play around, you can end up like being unheard or not seeing the success you want to see,” Mullen said. “So you’ve got to mature, be around older guys and get the game from them. So I just came in with a mature mindset. I knew I had the skillset. I just had to get the playbook down pat.”
With better knowledge of the playbook, Mullen has been one of several players from IU’s 2019 class making an impact early in their IU careers. True freshman Matthew Bedford is starting at left tackle, true freshman Sampson James is getting carries at running back and freshman slot receiver David Ellis is returning kickoffs and getting snaps on offense.
“(Coach Allen) told me when he was recruiting me, 'We have the guys. We’re just missing a few players to accomplish our goals,'” Mullen said. “I feel like, the 2019 class, we came in and helped fill in the gaps, and as everybody can see, we’re them dogs.”
BROYLES NOMINEE
First-year Indiana offensive coorindator Kalen DeBoer has been named a nominee for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach.
Under DeBoer, IU is ranked first in the Big Ten in passing offense (308 ypg) and second in total offense (446.4 ypg), while juggling both Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey at quarterback through the first nine games.
DeBoer is one of 41 nominees to the award, which will be announced Dec. 10 and handed out in Little Rock, Ark.
DeBoer is IU’s third Broyles Award nominee in the last four years, joining Tom Allen (defensive coordinator, 2016) and Mike Hart (running backs coach, 2018).
