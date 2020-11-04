BLOOMINGTON – Preseason All-Big Ten Indiana sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen isn’t the first player that comes to mind as a pass rush threat.
Yet Mullen showed a knack for getting the quarterback on the ground last Saturday against Rutgers, posting 2.5 sacks on well-disguised blitzes from the secondary.
Mullen said improving on blitzes was one of his priorities during the offseason. Last season, in addition to a Big Ten-high 13 passes defended, Mullen had 3.5 tackles for loss but no sacks.
“I’m a much better blitzer than last year,” Mullen said. “That’s something I wanted to work on, and I showed it versus Rutgers, and I just felt like when it’s time, when my name is called to go get the quarterback, I’m going to get the job done.”
Mullen’s 2.5 sacks lead the Hoosiers through two games.
“He is a guy that is crafty and explosive,” Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “He blitzes about two inches off the ground, so he is hard to pick up. That can always be a difficult thing as well when you play low and fast. You find creative ways to get in the backfield.”
Wommack has been lining Mullen up at the husky position on some second and third downs, a hybrid linebacker-safety spot designed to get pressure on the quarterback when bringing the blitz. Marcelino Ball had two sacks from the husky position last season, while Jamar Johnson had three sacks from the husky spot.
The 5-foot-10, 176-pound Mullen doesn’t like to be called husky, though, preferring to use the term nickel back.
“I’m still part of that family, though I just really call it the nickel back,” Mullen said. “I just feel like the husky is more like bulky guys, like (Marce)Lino and stuff like that and fits. Me, I’m just a nickel back, and that’s what I want to be called.”
With Jaylin Williams, Reese Taylor and Mullen in the secondary at the same time, IU has three capable cover-corners in the secondary to pick up receivers, tight ends and running backs who line up in the slot. Junior safety Jamar Johnson, who had a streak of three straight games with an interception snapped last Saturday against Rutgers, also has strong man coverage skills.
Mullen also has held up his end playing physical in both run support and making open field tackles. His 15 tackles rank second on the team and include a team-high 3.5 tackles for loss.
“He’s not a big guy, and a lot of people know that, but he plays like a big guy,” IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said.
Mullen has maintained his high standard in pass coverage, to the point where teams have rarely thrown to his side through the first two games of the season.
“I’m going out there and making plays when the plays come to me and when the name is called,” Mullen said. “I’m not trying to be Superman. I try to do my job and just make sure I play every play how it’s supposed to be.”
