BLOOMINGTON – Indiana junior cornerback Jaylin Williams was arrested on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated early Saturday morning.
According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s arrest report, the 20-year-old Williams was pulled over at 17th Street and Dunn Street, near Memorial Stadium, at 1:33 a.m. and recorded a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and less than .14.
Williams was booked on charges on OWI and OWI endangerment and released from Monroe County Jail early Saturday morning.
Williams, a Memphis, Tennessee, native, enjoyed a breakout junior season for the Hoosiers, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors after finishing the year with four interceptions, 30 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup.
In a statement released Saturday morning, the IU athletic department and football program said they were aware of Williams’ arrest.
“IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process and take further action as the evolving situation warrants,” the statement read.
