BLOOMINGTON -- To pick up its first road win of the season, Indiana needed to prove it could sustain a long stretch without its best player on the court.
The Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) accomplished that goal Monday night, winning 78-71 at Nebraska despite a late-game injury to All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jackson-Davis was dominating inside, with 23 points and 12 rebounds when he went down hard on his tailbone at the seven-minute mark. He sat out the final 6:40 after picking up his fourth foul.
“Our ace in the hole goes down with six, seven minutes left in the game, any mentality is next man up,” IU coach Mike Woodson said.
Woodson moved Race Thompson to the center spot and played Jordan Geronimo at power forward. The 6-foot-6 Geronimo posted one of his best games of the season and best in Big Ten play, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot in 21 minutes.
“Geronimo was huge,” Woodson said. “He made four of four of his shots, eight rebounds and he was great defensively. Probably the most minutes I’ve played him, and he might be earning some more minutes if he continues to play that way.”
IU was shaky down the stretch offensively without Jackson-Davis on the court, turning the ball over seven times in the final minutes. But the Hoosiers, who were up 68-58 when Jackson-Davis departed, never allowed the lead to be cut below six. Senior point guard Xavier Johnson hit a big shot -- a 3-pointer to put IU up 71-61 -- and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes. IU also went inside to Thompson, who made a big hook shot to put IU up 73-65 with 3:16 remaining.
Woodson said postgame Jackson-Davis will be re-evaluated in returning to campus, but Jackson-Davis tweeted Monday night he’ll be ready for IU’s next game Thursday at home against rival Purdue (7 p.m., FS1). Jackson-Davis has been on a tear of late, with four straight double-doubles, averaging 20.3 points and 11.8 rebounds during that stretch.
PURDUE STREAK
Woodson was asked following the Nebraska win about IU’s losing streak against Purdue, which spans nine games. The Hoosiers are 10-0 at home this season, and Woodson is counting on his team to rise to the occasion in front of what is expected to be a sellout at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“We can’t lose at home,” Woodson said. “That’s my message. I can’t say it loud enough. I mean they are a great team. I watched them (Monday) against Illinois win in overtime. They are huge. They’ve got talent out front, but hey, we’re going to have to match it and see what happens.”
GAME TIME SET
Indiana’s game time for its matchup Sunday against Michigan has been set. The Hoosiers will tip off against the Wolverines at 3:30 p.m. The game will air on CBS before the start of Sunday night’s NFL playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, which is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
