INDIANAPOLIS – From the beginning of the season, Indiana coach Mike Woodson has instilled confidence in his players to take 3-point shots.
On Saturday, the 3-point line played an important factor in IU putting away Notre Dame 64-56 before 17,905 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at the Crossroads Classic.
The Hoosiers shot 40% (8-of-20) from 3-point range, compared to 18.2% 3-point shooting for the Fighting Irish (4-of-22).
Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis provided his usual production inside for IU, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and 26th of his career. But the biggest shot of the game came with 4:27 remaining, when senior point guard Rob Phinisee got an offensive rebound on a missed Jackson-Davis dunk, then found an open spot on the floor and hit a 3-pointer to extend IU’s lead to 52-47.
From there, IU (9-2) put the game away to post a win in its final Crossroads Classic game.
“We made the plays down the stretch that we needed to make in terms of securing the game,” Woodson said.
IU entered Saturday’s game shooting 37% from 3-point range, up significantly from the past three seasons, when IU finished the year in the neighborhood of 30-33% 3-point shooting.
Senior guard Parker Stewart provided another lift from outside, going 3-of-4 from 3-point range and finishing with 12 points.
“He’s been very important for us,” Woodson said. “Again, early on when we first started on his journey, I didn’t know where the shooting was going to come (from). Parker and Miller (Kopp) have both stepped up and made some 3s for us, but I need X (Xavier Johnson) to make them. Rob is capable of making them ...
“But I don’t want to be a team that just lives on 3-point shots. If you’ve got it, take it if it’s there. But I think our strength is playing inside-out with our big guys. That’s been good for us, and I don’t want to stray away from that.”
Stewart is leading the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage at 49.1% (27-of-55).
“Trusting the offense and staying patient has allowed the shots to come, I think,” Stewart said. “Trayce is a very unselfish player, and I know when teams throw different things at him that opens things up for me as well as everyone else.”
IU trailed by as many as nine points in the first half but took a 30-27 lead into halftime by getting the ball inside to Jackson-Davis, who scored 10 first-half points. Defensively, IU clamped down, holding Notre Dame scoreless for a 4:40 stretch late in the first half to close the half on an 8-0 run.
“We struggled really early in the game, just couldn’t make shots,” Woodson said. “But our defense was just tight, even when we were struggling.”
In the second half, IU maintained its defensive intensity, stretching its lead to 45-35 on a Stewart 3-pointer. But Notre Dame went on an 8-0 run to tie the score at 46 on a 15-foot jumper by Dane Goodwin. Senior forward Race Thompson put IU back up 49-47 with an inside jumper, followed by Phinisee’s big 3-pointer. Phinisee provided a big lift off the bench for IU with six points, five rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes.
“I need Rob in the worst way,” Woodson said. “I think he knows how I feel about him in terms of what I think he can do. I just got to get Rob to believe more that he can do things like he did tonight. I mean, he is a hell of a defender, and he can make shots.”
Thompson and Xavier Johnson each finished with 11 points for the Hoosiers.
Goodwin led Notre Dame (4-5) with 15 points. Freshman guard Blake Wesley, who hit the game-winning shot in Notre Dame’s 66-62 upset of No. 21 Kentucky, added 14 points for the Fighting Irish. But Indiana’s defense did a good job ganging up on Wesley on the perimeter, frustrating him into a 5-for-16 shooting.
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was at a loss to explain his team’s shooting woes.
“Some of the looks we got after movements, those are the ones you got to get to steal this one,” Brey said. “We haven’t been able to get them enough, not only in this game, but all year to date. I do think the guys who are not shooting well are better shooters, and I bank on the law of averages here kicking in at some point.”
FREE THROWS
• IU played without freshman guard Tamar Bates, who attended a funeral.
• IU finished the Crossroads Classic 8-3 all-time in the event.
• IU improved to 20-6 all-time when Jackson-Davis posts a double-double.
