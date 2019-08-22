INDIANAPOLIS -- As fall camp winds down, Indiana football head coach Tom Allen said he’s close to making a decision on a starting quarterback.
Allen may already have one in his mind but said the official announcement will come next week.
“They’re doing a great job,” Allen said before IU’s practice at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday. “We’re going to announce it early next week, so it’s coming close.”
A three-player race during the beginning of fall camp has narrowed to two, with incumbent starter and redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey and redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. getting most of the first- and second-team reps in practice the last few weeks. Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Tuttle has worked mostly with the third team.
Ramsey brings experience, having started all 12 games for the Hoosiers, passing for 2,875 yards with 19 TDs and 13 interceptions. Penix brings potential, a four-star recruit from Tampa, Fla., with a live arm who has recovered faster than expected from a torn ACL last season.
The Hoosiers held practice Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in preparation for their Aug. 31 opener here against Ball State. It’s technically a road game for IU, though given the school’s alumni base in the state capitol, there should be plenty of crimson-and-white in the stands.
“Just beautiful,” Allen said of the stadium before practice. “It’s got a great feel to it. First class all of the way. I didn’t get a chance to coach in here in the high-school level. They hadn’t built it yet, but I watched a few games here. This is my first time on the field here, so it’s pretty awesome.”
A New Castle native, Allen spent nine years in Indianapolis as a coach at Ben Davis before starting his college coaching career in 2007.
“This is kind of my second home,” Allen said. “Born in New Castle but spent nine years in the Indianapolis area with Ben Davis. So this is a special place to me, and it’s great to be home.”
Allen grew up an Indianapolis Colts fan and said his players are fired up about opening the season in an NFL stadium.
“It pumps them up,” Allen said. “They love it. This is where they want to be. Guys want to play in the NFL, and that’s an awesome goal to have, and many of our guys will have that opportunity.”
Allen said coming to Indianapolis also helped take the monotony out of fall camp. He rewarded his team following practice with a trip to Topgolf in Fishers.
“Some food and some fun and relax a little bit and see if these guys can hit a golf ball,” Allen said.
Allen said it was also important for his team to get exposed to the environment of the indoor stadium before the Ball State matchup.
“It’s the reality of catching punts, catching kicks, catching passes,” Allen said. “The lighting is different. Just being able to know what it looks like, what it feels like, finding the ball, tracking it, especially on special teams, so those things are really important. They really matter. Just the familiarity.”
The matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium also has allowed Allen to set a lofty goal for his team, to get back to Indianapolis in December and play for a Big Ten title.
“The Big Ten championship game is played here,” Allen said. “So our season starts here in the regular season and ends here. So that’s the goal. That’s our objective.”
RIVALRY TALK
Indiana athletic director Fred Glass said he’s working with Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski to enhance the IU-Purdue rivalry, which is annually played the Saturday after Thanksgiving,
But Glass said moving the game to Lucas Oil Stadium is not on the table.
“When you dig down as Mike Bobinski and I have done and start looking at the impact on the local communities, the college towns of West Lafayette and Bloomington, our season ticket holders, logistics, I certainly don’t want to be part of displacing the high-school (state championship) games,” Glass said. “And as you look at the calendar that weekend, you know it just narrows itself down, and do you really want to be playing on Thanksgiving Day and all of that? So it really comes down to logistically it doesn’t work out.”
A possible solution would be to move the game up from the end of the season, but that would take coordination with the Big Ten.
“I do think the fact that the students aren’t on campus, we’re paying a price for that,” Glass said. “It’s not good, but we’ve got to figure out a way to make that work. Mike and I have really worked hand-in-hand to try to figure that out.”
Glass said it would be tough to schedule a marquee Power 5 non-conference school at Lucas Oil Stadium, given IU plays nine games in the Big Ten in the East Division against traditional powers Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.
“We’ve got all we can really handle with our conference teams, and in the non-conference season we’re not looking to bring in another Power 5, non-conference program, high-profile type team,” Glass said.
FAMILY TRAGEDY
Luke Laufenberg, a 21-year-old UTEP tight end and son of former IU quarterback Babe Laufenberg, died Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer.
Babe Laufenberg played two years at IU from 1980-81 under Lee Corso after transferring from Stanford. In 1981, Laufenberg was an honorable mention All-Big Ten quarterback, passing for 2,468 yards with 11 TDs and 14 interceptions.
Babe Laufenberg went on to a seven-year NFL career, playing for five different teams, primarily as a backup. Laufenberg started eight games for the San Diego Chargers in 1988 and was Troy Aikman’s backup for the Dallas Cowboys from 1989-90.
