BLOOMINGTON – After months of starts and stops to the Big Ten football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, game week is finally here for Indiana.
The Hoosiers will get an immediate test with No. 8 Penn State (3:30 p.m., FS1) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, a game in which there will be only limited fans of friends and family per conference rules.
IU hasn’t beaten a ranked team since Tom Allen took over as head coach in 2017 but came close to knocking off Penn State last season, falling 34-27 to the then No. 9 Nittany Lions last season.
Overall, IU went 0-4 against ranked teams last season, losing the four games by an average margin of 20.5 points. The Hoosiers were 8-1 against unranked foes to finish 8-5 in 2019, their best record since 1993.
Allen said players have set a goal to beat a Top 25 opponent this season. IU returns 19 starters from last season’s squad, eight on offense, nine on defense and two on special teams.
“Playing a team like Penn State gives us that opportunity,” Allen said. “We talk about what’s next for our program. It’s winning these games. Obviously, being close, it’s no longer acceptable or the goal or the objective whatsoever. It’s to find a way to finish and win these games.”
IU unveiled a depth chart Monday that demonstrated the depth Allen has built in recruiting entering his fourth season, with nine seniors, nine juniors and four sophomores starting. Three true freshmen made the depth chart -- wide receiver Javon Swinton, safety Bryson Bonds and tight end A.J. Barner. Two position battles remain unresolved heading into the season opener – Dylan Powell and Mike Katic at left guard and Reese Taylor and Jaylin Williams at cornerback opposite All-Big Ten preseason cornerback Tiawan Mullen.
“We’ll have to see from there what else transpires,” Allen said. “Sometimes things happen that you don’t even plan for and guys get opportunities, and you never know how they are going to respond, but those are guys that I foresee for Saturday.”
Allen said he has confidence redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will respond well in his first career start against the Nittany Lions. The goal for Penix is to hold up for the full season after missing six games with myriad injuries last season. Penix didn’t play for the Hoosiers in three of the four losses against ranked teams, missing games against Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.
“He’s played some big games for us for sure,” Allen said. “Not as many as he will before it’s all said and done, but he has a natural poise to him that is extremely evident when you put him in these environments, and it never seems to be too big for him, so I suspect he’ll rise up and play at a high level on Saturday. That’s my expectation for him. I know that’s his expectation for himself.”
The last time IU opened against a Big Ten opponent was in 2017, Allen’s first official game as the Hoosiers head coach (he was the interim coach in the bowl game the season before). The Hoosiers suffered a 49-21 loss to No. 2 Ohio State, but IU gave the Buckeyes some jitters early, leading 14-13 at halftime.
“It adds a sense of urgency as a heightened focus to your guys when they know they are playing a team the caliber of Penn State to open the season,” Allen said.
Penn State, under seventh-year coach James Franklin, returns another team with national championship and Big Ten title aspirations. Offensively, the Nittany Lions pose plenty of problems with returning starting quarterback Sean Clifford, running back Journey Brown and preseason All-American tight end Pat Freiermuth.
“Their offensive line makes them go,” Allen said. “They’ve got an excellent quarterback and very talented receiving corps and arguably the best tight end in the country, definitely one of the best for sure. So a ton of respect for their personnel, and (I) know they’ve recruited at an extremely high level.”
EXTRA POINTS
Allen announced IU’s captains, which were voted on by players over the weekend. The captains include Penix, senior center Harry Crider, junior linebacker Micah McFadden, junior linebacker Cam Jones and senior defensive back Marcelino Ball, who is out for the year with a torn ACL. “Obviously with Marcelino’s situation, he won’t be playing this season, will be having surgery so will probably not be very active in that role on game day,” Allen said. “But at the same time his leadership is obvious, by the way his teammates feel about him and even the way he’s handled this tough situation with so much maturity and positive attitude and the way he’s helped those guys at the position develop and coached those guys up.”…. Indiana sent out a release that tailgating outside of Memorial Stadium will be prohibited this season, out of caution due to the pandemic. …. Allen announced IU’s football team, along with other IU sports programs this season, will wear a “unity patch” to raise awareness regarding social justice issues this season. The logo will be located in the upper right chest of the players’ uniforms. In addition, it will be displayed on the back of the players’ helmets. “The players are excited about it as a sign of unity, as a sign of togetherness, peace and love that we want to promote,” Allen said. “I want us to be a beacon of what it looks like to love each other and care about one another, no matter where you are from and no matter whether you have differences or not. We have to be able to work together to make the world a better place, make Bloomington a better city, make the state of Indiana a better state and have that impact across the country.” … Allen, on rival Purdue coach Jeff Brohm testing positive for COVID-19 and being unable to coach from the sidelines for the Boilermakers’ opener vs. Iowa. “Thoughts and prayers to him and his family. I’ve lost a close friend to this virus, so I’m praying for him that he will be able to have a quick recovery, and a full recovery and not have any long-term effects,” Allen said. Allen said it also serves as a reminder for coaches to be careful. “We’re all just one positive test away from being in that position. That’s for sure,” Allen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.