BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football coach Tom Allen remains optimistic football will be played this fall, despite rising doubts due to a nationwide second spike in COVID-19 infections.
The Big Ten announced last week it was scaling down the season to conference-only games, and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has not ruled out the possibility of postponing the season if national trends don’t improve.
“It's July 14, and we still don't have a lot of questions answered,” Allen said. “I think we thought that when this process was early in its stages that by this time, we would have a lot more answers. But we don't, unfortunately. …
“I'm optimistic about us starting our season. I am. I know that there's a lot of question marks still out there, but I believe that we will start our season. I believe we will start our season on time. I do, and I feel like there will be challenges to be able to maintain the season without interruption. I think many people have commented and have many concerns about the possibility of interruptions. I don't think anybody really knows what they're going to look like, so I think you just do what we always do here. That is, you focus on what you know.”
Indiana football players began returning to campus for voluntary workouts June 8 in waves, with the full roster arriving by the end of June. Last week, Indiana reported four positive tests for COVID-19 in its second round of testing, out of 112 total tests. Allen said a “small number” of those tests are from within the football program but did not disclose the amount.
“There's four in all of athletics,” Allen said, “So, within that number, they're not all within our team. They're spread out.”
Allen said the majority of IU players returned to campus in shape and have spent more than a month working with new IU strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman and his staff. He’s seen the biggest gains in strength and conditioning with his players between the first and second week in returning.
“Overall, it was positive,” Allen said. “Definitely you got some, I kind of explained it as the 10-80-10 principle. You probably have 10% that are training at an elite level. You have some of the team that is in good, solid shape, and then you got a small group of guys that came back and had too many potato chips and soda.”
Like all other student-athletes, Indiana football players signed pledge forms saying they would comply with CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks both during workouts and off campus. Still, Allen said one of the big challenges has been reinforcing the importance of players following the guidelines once they leave workouts.
“We don't follow them home or hold their hand when they're there, but I'll tell you what, it's constant, constant reminder,” Allen said. “We've had some situations where we found out they weren't doing that, and we had to get all over them. All you got to do is look on social media and see people still kind of refuse to follow it, which is frustrating, and it's having more implications in certain parts of the country, and numbers are reflecting that.
“I hope that they will listen, and, once again, it's about being unselfish. It's about deciding I'm going to put my team in front of me and the desire to want to play this fall in front of my own personal desire to go out and quote-un-quote have a good time. You got to make some sacrifices.”
OTHER NOTES
• More from Allen on the possibility of playing a nine- or 10-game conference-only season and losing non-conference games: “I support the decision that the Big Ten made with that. I understand. We had discussions about it, and leadership made that call. Bottom line is, once again, it's about what's best for the players, their well-being and trying to create the best scenario possible for us to have a season and the control that it gives us, within protocols that we want to follow as a conference and understanding that those will be followed by the conference schools … It definitely makes it challenging. You're playing 10 Big Ten games in a season, which is pretty difficult to do. We play in a great conference, a lot of physical football teams, it's going to be hard for everybody. We'll all be in the same boat.”
• Allen on concerns of players getting infected during the season: “We've got to be three deep at every position. Before, you wanted to work hard to get two guys that we felt confident playing at every spot. I think that has to expand to three. We've already discussed how we're going to practice and how we're going to prepare. The number of guys we're going to get ready to play has to grow and expand.”
• Allen on COVID-19's impact on recruiting for the 2021 class: “It's unprecedented. I'm telling you, we're dealing with new challenges. We usually do such a tremendous job of getting so many guys on campus. We did a lot of that early on, which was good. Even over the summer and having the summer visits. The official visits over the summer have become really big for us, as we recruit in the south quite a bit, in getting those kids up here for an official visit. All of that has not happened. It's different. You're just trying to find creative ways to get an eyeball on guys. … It's going to cause people to make more mistakes in the process because you have less information to go off of. It is a smaller class for us, which is one positive thing because of the circumstances of having a small senior class.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.