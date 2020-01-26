BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Archie Miller learned of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash 30 seconds before he entered Sunday’s postgame press conference following a tough 77-76 loss to Maryland.
The news hit Miller hard because he had a passing relationship with Bryant. Both Miller and Bryant played high school basketball in Pennsylvania -- Bryant at Lower Merion outside Philadelphia and Miller across the state at Blackhawk outside Pittsburgh. Miller’s father, John, coached Bryant in the 1996 McDonald’s All-American game. Bryant, 41, went on to become an NBA superstar, helping lead the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles before retiring in 2016.
“He was a year older than me in high school,” Miller said. “He grew up in the state of Pennsylvania. He played for my dad in the McDonald's All-American game.
“I mean, like that can't be real. That's the most sick, stunning thing that's happened. You're talking about generations of kids right now that in their generation, it would have been like Michael Jordan passing away at 40 years old. It makes no sense.”
News reports of the helicopter crash involving Bryant began filtering out during the second half of the Indiana-Maryland game. The NBA superstar’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, also died in the accident. Bryant and Gianna were on their way to Gianna’s travel league basketball game when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Calif., a suburb north of Los Angeles.
The Indiana Pacers also offered a statement regarding Bryant’s passing Sunday.
“Our sincerest sympathies go to Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, and his other daughters, as well as the additional victims and their families,” the statement read. “Kobe defined dedication, excellence and commitment throughout his stellar career, and he will be greatly missed. This is a sad day for us all.”
BIG DAY FOR BENCH
It was another productive day for IU’s bench, as the Hoosiers reserves outscored Maryland 37-12. Senior guard Devonte Green scored a team-high 16 points for IU, while freshman forward Jerome Hunter added 12 points, going 4-of-7 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Hunter stepped up to play more than 11 minutes in the first half due to freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis being in foul trouble.
“He's starting to look the part,” Miller said. “His legs look stronger. I think, if you just watch him right now, he has a much better bounce about him on the floor than he's had. It's taken him a while to get to this point, but like I said before, a guy takes a year off from injury, it's difficult, especially a true freshman that never played.”
FINAL SHOT
IU coach Archie Miller said the Hoosiers got the shot they wanted coming out of a timeout with 14.5 seconds left. Miller said IU wanted to get Jackson-Davis and sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee in a two-man game.
“Set Rob up for a drive downhill, set Trayce up for maybe a quick lob, pick-and-roll,” Miller said. “They denied Rob the ball back, which he didn't fight … Trayce kept it right from the nail, free-throw line area, all the way into the basket.”
Jackson-Davis backed down his defender before his turn-around jumper in the paint from 5 feet clanged off the back iron. Junior forward Justin Smith had a chance for a tap back but missed the basket as time ran out.
“Everybody said he had a decent look at it,” Miller said. “It was a pretty point blank good look. He stepped around on the shot fake, stepped through and he got a clean 2-point look. So we got a shot. It didn't obviously go down, but that's the way it breaks.”
ETC.
IU tied its season high of 3-pointers made with nine on 19 attempts (47.4 percent). … Maryland was 0-3 in Big Ten games at Assembly Hall before pulling off its first win Sunday as a member of the conference. … New Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren attended the game, beginning a tour in which he intends to take in different sporting events at different campuses throughout the country. … Sophomore forward Race Thompson sat out the game with a hip injury he suffered against Michigan State.
