BLOOMINGTON – It appears Indiana will be without one of its key bench players for the foreseeable future.
The Hoosiers played without sophomore Jerome Hunter due to a coach’s decision, and following the game, IU coach Archie Miller made it sound like the 6-foot-7 forward won’t be back anytime soon.
“It will continue to be a coach’s decision as we continue to go through these next 33 days that we have left in the regular season,” Miller said. “He has a chance to earn his way back on the floor. He practices every day. He lifts weights. He does everything, but he’s not going to take the floor again until coach feels he’s in the right frame of mind to No. 1, lead himself the right way and No. 2 has the bigger picture in mind in terms of protecting our team at all times.”
Hunter, from Pickerington, Ohio, is averaging 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds and is one of IU’s top perimeter threats, shooting 38.1% from 3-point range on the season (16-for-42).
“Jerome is a good kid,” Miller said. “He’s a good player. We could have used him tonight, but the bottom line for him is when he’s right and he’s concentrating and he’s doing what he’s supposed to do, he can help us. And I don’t feel he can help us right now until he shows me that.”
FOUL FEST
In a physical game, Indiana and Illinois combined for 54 fouls. Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Ayo Dosunmu fouled out for Illinois, while Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Armaan Franklin all fouled out for IU.
Indiana was able to get into the bonus midway through the second half but couldn’t fully take advantage due to another up-and-down day at the foul line. The Hoosiers were 23-of-34 from the line, shooting 67.6%. Shortly after the game, Race Thompson went out to the court to take extra free throws after going 6-for-12 from the line against the Illini.
“Free throws continue to be a bugaboo,” Miller said. “23-for-34 for our team, we gotta make more than that.”
GALLOWAY RETURNS
Freshman swingman Trey Galloway returned after missing two games with back soreness. Playing for the first time since Jan. 14 against Purdue, Galloway finished with two points, three assists and had two turnovers in 25 minutes.
Galloway’s second turnover was a charge in overtime. He was forced into action in the extra session due to Phinisee fouling out.
TURNOVER WOES CONTINUE
For as well as Indiana played offensively in the first half, turnovers proved costly in the second half and overtime. IU committed 11 of its 15 turnovers during that stretch. Illinois outscored IU 15-5 in points off turnovers.
“The 11 turnovers in that 25 minutes, it kills you,” Miller said. “I just don’t know how you just don’t understand. For our team, we can’t turn the ball over, in the second half. We didn’t take care of the ball well enough. We had some reluctant shooters at times who felt they wanted to drive it. We had a couple of charges … I thought they were tough calls, but at the end of the day you can’t turn it over 11 times. That really hurt us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.