BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football coach Tom Allen has suspended sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot indefinitely from all team activities.
Hendershot was arrested Saturday night on four charges, including felony residential entry, misdemeanor domestic battery, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal conversion.
In the statement, Allen said he will continue to evaluate the situation involving Hendershot’s arrest and act pending on further developments.
According to a Bloomington Police Report, Hendershot entered the apartment of an ex-girlfriend without her permission, after sending her several angry texts and accusing her of infidelity
The victim said Hendershot grabbed her cell phone from her, and as she tried to get it back, grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against a wall.
Hendershot then left the area and the victim retrieved her phone to call 911, according to the report. Responding officers did note in the case report they could see redness on the woman's neck where she reported being grabbed by Hendershot.
Hendershot first went to the apartment to drop off laundry he did for her and grew upset when she did not answer the door. The victim said she was sleeping at the time Hendershot dropped off the laundry and apologized to him.
Hendershot enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for the Hoosiers, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. He set an IU receiving record for tight ends last season with 52 catches for 622 yards and four TDs.
