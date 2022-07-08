Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson recounted at a recent alumni gathering at Hubers Orchard and Winery about how he challenged star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis last March before a Big Ten Tournament game against Illinois.
Woodson told the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis, his best player and All-Big Ten standout, that he was scared of physically imposing 7-foot, 265-pound Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.
“He said, ‘Well I’m not coach,’” Woodson said.
Woodson then showed Jackson-Davis the stats of his four head-to-head matchups with Cockburn, in which Cockburn averaged more points and rebounds.
“I said, ‘Well the stats don’t indicate that,’” Woodson said.
Jackson-Davis responded by leading Indiana to a 65-63 upset of Illinois, finishing with 21 points and 7 rebounds.
“He was a different player against Illinois,” Woodson said. “So he answered the bell. So I learned a lot about Trayce Jackson-Davis, that’s why I’m happy he’s back.”
Woodson employed different methods to motivate players through his first season at IU. Playing at IU from 1976-80, Woodson was pushed by then head coach Bob Knight, learning the values of hard work, discipline and fundamentals.
“No knock against today’s players, I just don’t think players that I coached today could have gotten through a three-hour practice with Bob Knight,” Woodson said. “Again, I don’t mean that in a negative way, because it set the table for who I am today … players are different, I don’t think they can be coached that way.
“Now, I try to be fair until you show me different, I’m going to always push players on both sides of the ball.”
Indiana freshman guard C.J. Gunn has already noticed the different methods that Woodson uses to push different players during summer drills.
“Some guys, you have to talk trash to them to get them motivated,” Gunn said. “Some guys you have to uplift to get motivated. Coach Woodson, he really takes the time to know us and know what we prefer. He knows how to motivate us all in different ways.
“With me specifically, he gets on -- I'm a hard-nosed. I learn through hard-nosed, like my dad, is really aggressive. Coach Woodson, he just knows how to make me focus and dial in more.”
The results showed on the court, in which IU finished with a 21-15 record and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. There is more optimism for Woodson’s second season based on four starters returning, including Jackson-Davis, and a top-five national incoming freshman class that will push returning players for playing time.
Woodson will continue to use all the methods at his disposal to try to get the most out of his players.
“Back in the day we used to do suicide drills, lines you had to run, and I don’t do that anymore,” Woodson said. “I did it with my young (Atlanta) Hawks team and I got away from that. I think the tool that you have as a coach is playing time, every player wants to play and you take that away from them, I think you can get their attention.”