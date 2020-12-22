BLOOMINGTON – The Outback Bowl matchup between No. 7 Indiana and Ole Miss on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, will feature IU coaches with ties to the The Magnolia State.
In addition to head coach Tom Allen working at Ole Miss from 2012-14 as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, outgoing IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was a graduate assistant coach at Ole Miss from 2012-13. Receivers coach Grant Heard was a player at Ole Miss from 1996-2000, then worked as a grad assistant at the school from 2005-06 and was the receivers coach from 2012-16. Safeties coach Jason Jones was the co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, working with both cornerbacks and safeties, from 2013-18.
Wommack’s father, Dave Wommack, was the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2012-14. Wommack also played football at Southern Mississippi and spent time as a kid in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, when his father was defensive coordinator there from 1996-2000.
“It’s a neat opportunity to go play at place where I care about and had some special times when I was there,” Wommack said. “My parents are both still living in Oxford and are a part of that community. That will always be a special time.”
Wommack said in particular, he took the culture that was developed from former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze during the time he was there.
“The defining moment in my mind was that bowl game, the Egg Bowl, against Mississippi State,” Wommack said. “I think there was a little bit of hatred for one another and culturally growing up in Mississippi, I certainly understand that, and that’s something that we’re going to be a part of, but I thought what we did a great job of as a team was defining our love for one another, and not hatred toward someone else, as a catalyst of being a great team.”
Jones has the most familiarity with recent Ole Miss players, having left the program a little more than two years ago.
“I haven’t heard from any of the guys that I coached that are still there,” Jones said. “I’m sure I will see them before and after the game and have a chance to say hello to them but just being there at Ole Miss, the team, it’s a team full of great athletes. They love to play the game. They’re going to play hard, and when we line up and play Jan. 2, they’re going to give it 110%. We’re going to get everything they have.”
Heard was born and raised in Lake Jackson, Mississippi, a small town near the Arkansas border. At Ole Miss, Heard helped develop 2015 Belitnikoff Award finalist Laquon Treadwell. At IU, Heard recruited and developed another small-town Mississippi player, senior receiver Ty Fryfogle from Lucedale, Mississippi, who earned Big Ten receiver of the year honors this season with 34 catches for 687 yards and seven TDs.
“I was fortunate to get to play ball at Ole Miss and even more fortunate to get to go back and coach,” Heard said. “My brother still lives there with his family. I met my wife there. So there’s a lot of great memories, a bunch of great friends there, wouldn’t change it for the world but excited to get a chance to go out there and play another football game. It just happens to be against Ole Miss.”
BRYANT, DODD AWARDS
Allen was named a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant award and Dodd Trophy. Both awards are given to the best coach in college football.
For the Dodd Trophy, Allen was named one of five finalists with Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Matt Campbell of Iowa State.
For the Bryant Award, Allen was named one of eight finalists with Kelly, Campbell, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell.
BROYLES FINALIST
Wommack was named one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach. The other finalists include Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), BYU's Jeff Grimes (offensive coordinator), Cincinnati's Marcus Freeman (defensive coordinator/linebackers) and Northwestern's Mike Hankwitz (defensive coordinator).
Wommack, 33, guided an IU defense that leads the country in interceptions (17) and leads the Big Ten in both takeaways (20) and sacks (3.3 per game). The award will be handed out Dec. 28.
BACK TO WORK
IU players have returned to full practice this week to prepare for the Outback Bowl after a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined the program for close to two weeks.
Wommack said there were no signs of rust on the practice field Tuesday.
“Those suckers were flying around,” Wommack said. “They are a hungry group right now, and they’ve got something to prove, and so, people can say what they want about not playing the last couple of weeks and opportunities and all those things, but this is a fiery group, and they’re ready to go fight.”
ETC.
Wommack was asked about balancing his time between putting in one final game for Ole Miss and preparing for his new head coaching job at South Alabama. He said he talked to former IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who went through a similar situation last year after taking the head coaching job at Fresno State last December.
“Certainly there are things that have to be juggled,” Wommack said. “I think Tom has been great about that, and there were a lot of things I was able to do last week as I got down to Mobile (Alabama), to get to secure a lot of staff members. …
“It means something really special to be able to finish well with these guys. Certainly, there’s long hours and a little less sleep, but there’s a lot of excitement for our program and so excited to get to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.