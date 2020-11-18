BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana’s 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule is now set.
The Big Ten released its 2020-21 schedule Wednesday, a day after IU finalized its non-conference slate.
The Hoosiers will open conference play Dec. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Northwestern. An immediate test will come in IU’s second Big Ten game Dec. 26 at Illinois. With junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn returning, the Illini are considered one of the favorites to win the league title.
Indiana will host rival Purdue on Jan. 14, then close the conference season at Mackey Arena against the Boilermakers on March 6.
In addition, IU announced Wednesday its season opener Nov. 25 against Tennessee Tech will tip off at 8 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.
Indiana is coming off a 20-12 season and a 9-11 mark in league play under fourth-year coach Archie Miller. The Hoosiers return four starters, including preseason All-Big Ten sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
