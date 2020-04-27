BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan live a few blocks from one another.
Often, the two pass on the street during walks that turn into sessions to bounce ideas off one another.
“He's an awesome dude,” Wommack said. “You talk about being in line with a person just fundamentally, schematically, the way we see the game of football. I don't know if that's because we're both defensive coaches' sons, but we see things eye to eye.”
Wommack, who is entering his second year as IU’s defensive coordinator, and Sheridan, entering his first year as IU’s coordinator, share common backgrounds. Sheridan’s father, Bill, is a 35-year college and NFL coaching veteran who is currently the defensive line coach at Air Force. Wommack’s father, Dave, spent 37 years as a college coach and was a former defensive coordinator at Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss before retiring in 2016.
Both coaches will be critical to IU’s football success moving forward. Both also are trying to support one another through an unprecedented time, with offseason football activities postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a collaborative effort, and Kane and I have a working dialogue regularly,” Sheridan said. “Obviously, we’re in similar stages in our career, in our lives. We have young children, so there’s a lot of commonalities there that’s talked about.”
Wommack, 33, and Sheridan, who turns 32 next month, are two of the younger coordinators in Power 5 conference football. But IU head coach Tom Allen said youth has served as an advantage in some respects during the nationwide shutdown.
“Definitely young in age but not in their ability to communicate,” Allen said, “Even when you think about technology, you get young guys that are used to utilizing technology to the fullest. I think those two guys are really sharp with that on our staff. I think that's helped with during this time to be able to communicate with both our players and our staff.”
Sheridan was hired this offseason to replace Kalen DeBoer, who helped lead IU to the second-ranked passing offense and third-ranked total offense in the Big Ten last season. Wommack took some lumps in his first year as defensive coordinator, but IU’s young defense still ranked ninth overall in the Big Ten and ninth against the run.
Wommack and Sheridan collaborated regularly during IU’s four spring practices, something the duo plan to continue if and when practices resume.
“When you look at how we install and how we installed our offensive and defensive schemes going into the spring and how we'll do it in the fall camp, there are some things we're very in-line with each other so that we're maximizing the reps on both sides of the ball,” Wommack said. “Kalen and I did a lot of that. We started trending in that direction a year ago, but I think Nick and I have kind of taken the next step in terms of putting together a system to maximize what practices we get.”
Sheridan is entering his fourth year on IU’s staff, having coached quarterbacks from 2017-18 and tight ends last year. He intends to keep similar concepts and verbiage from DeBoer’s offense, which was successful a year ago, while adding a few wrinkles. Despite the shutdown, Sheridan has been able to communicate with players and coaches enough to get his offensive vision across.
“We feel like we've still been able to teach and implement some things,” Sheridan said. “There's no substitution for reps. Obviously, that piece is missing, but as far as the teaching standpoint and being able to communicate regularly and efficiently with the players, I think it's been pretty effective. I think we've done a good job of that and whenever that time comes that they come back, then we'll maximize that time as well.”
