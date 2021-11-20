BLOOMINGTON – Shortly after Indiana suffered another disheartening loss, falling 35-14 to Minnesota on Senior Day at Memorial Stadium, a potential quarterback controversy arose heading into IU’s season finale at rival Purdue.
IU head coach Tom Allen said he’s open to starting walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel in the Old Oaken Bucket game after Gremel threw for 60 yards and his first career TD in relief of Donaven McCulley.
“Whatever we are going to do to beat Purdue, that’s it, that’s the bottom line,” Allen said. “So to me everything is on the table. We’ve got one game, a very important game, the game of the season, biggest game of the season because we know it’s Purdue, and it’s extra special.”
McCulley led IU on a 92-yard TD drive to start the game, rushing for 53 of those yards, including an 11-yard TD run that gave the Hoosiers a 7-0 lead. But he struggled throwing the football, completing just 3 of 7 passes for 17 yards and two interceptions, including a costly pick late in the first half, before being replaced by Gremel in the fourth quarter.
The loss to Minnesota dropped McCulley to 0-4 as a starter. He’s passed for under 100 yards in each his last three starts.
“You’ve still got to throw the football,” Allen said. “I get it you run the ball with him. He can run the ball. That’s great. It says dual threat. Dual means you can do both. If you are not dual, you are just one dimensional.”
The other concern is about McCulley’s confidence as the true freshman quarterback – who chose to play basketball at state runner-up Lawrence North instead of enrolling early – has looked overwhelmed in his four Big Ten starts.
“We’ve had these conversations,” Allen said. “You play somebody too soon and then it makes it hard. But (we) didn’t have a choice, and you want to be able to build off each week, and sometimes when the negatives happen it can start going the other direction.”
IU (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) dropped its seventh straight game and is in danger of going through its first winless season in the Big Ten since Kevin Wilson’s first season as coach in 2011. The Hoosiers finished the year 1-5 at home, with their lone win coming against an FCS opponent, Idaho.
“I couldn’t envision anything like this,” IU senior tight end Peyton Hendershot said. “It’s been a nightmare. We can’t wake up from it. Try to do our best, keep working. That’s all you really can do at this point, just put your head down and keep working.”
Minnesota reeled off 21 straight points in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead into halftime. The Golden Gophers (7-4, 5-3) tied the score at 7-7 on a 2-yard TD run from Ky Jones. Minnesota then took advantage of an IU coverage bust, with quarterback Tanner Morgan connecting with wide-open tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford down to IU’s 4-yard line. Two plays later, Jones scored again, from 1-yard out, to put the Gophers up to stay 14-7.
That’s when McCulley made his biggest mistake. With 36 seconds left in the half, McCulley threw an ill-advised pass into coverage, which Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin intercepted and returned 18 yards to IU’s 31-yard line. It took just three plays and 23 seconds for the Gophers to add another touchdown, as Morgan found Chris Autman-Bell on a 14-yard TD pass with nine seconds left to put Minnesota up 21-7 at halftime.
Allen wanted to play aggressive late in the first half instead of running out the clock, even though Indiana had the kickoff to start the third quarter.
“Put that one on me,” Allen said. “We’ve got to throw the football. We’re not going to play tentative, play scared. I want us to let it rip, and if it happens and it’s not executed right so be it. But I’m not going to play this way. You don’t beat good teams scoring seven points.”
Minnesota scored two more touchdowns in the second half before Gremel put together a seven-play, 69-yard TD drive in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. Gremel’s first career TD pass also was the first career TD catch for freshman wide receiver Malachi Holt-Bennett, as the two connected on a 29-yard play with 22 seconds left. Gremel also showed some scrambling ability with two rushes for 23 yards.
“He looks comfortable,” Allen said. “Even when he was thrust in there against Ohio State, a tough situation that has not played a whole lot at that point for sure and has played a little more now, but yeah, that’s a good sign. He’s improved a lot since he’s been here. He’s locked in and ready to go.”
Gremel, a former Noblesville standout, has been practicing in IU’s system since 2019. He said he would welcome the opportunity to start against rival Purdue if that’s what the coaches decide.
“Pressure is fake,” Gremel said. “I don’t believe in pressure. Preparation creates confidence, Coach Allen preaches that all the time. Everyone here preaches that. It’s all a mindset. If I start, I start. If Donaven starts, great. We’re doing everything we can to win.”
