BLOOMINGTON – More than 8,000 miles separate New Zealand from the Indiana campus.
That distance didn’t deter Auckland, New Zealand, native James Evans to take a leap of faith and enroll at IU early last January to get a leg up on becoming the starting punter this upcoming fall.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions last season, Evans was unable to visit IU’s campus. But Evans heard enough good things about the school from his predecessor, Australian-born former IU punter Haydon Whitehead. He trusted the coaches. And he hasn’t looked back.
“I thought it would be a really good opportunity to play football in the states,” Evans said. “And IU, with the Kelley School of Business and how good the football program is and the chance to play Big Ten football really, really appealed to me.”
Like Whitehead, Evans comes from a rugby background. Evans also worked out at the same Prokick Academy in Melbourne, Australia, that produced Whitehead, a three-time honorable mention, All-Big Ten punter from 2017-20.
Prokick has developed a number of players from Australia and New Zealand with rugby and Australian Rules Football backgrounds into NFL punters, including Cameron Johnston (Houston Texans), Michael Dickson (Seattle Seahawks) and Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco 49ers).
Evans said Whitehead has helped ease his transition.
“Since I’ve been here, he’s been really helpful to me,” Evans said. “We’ve kicked balls a few times in those sessions. He’s given me a lot of advice, everything from on the field, off the field, handling coaches, handling teammates, handling pressure …
“If he hadn’t done such a good job these past four years I probably wouldn’t be here.”
Evans still is learning about the intricacies of football. Rule No. 1 – keep your helmet on. Playing rugby, Evans was used to wearing softer head protection. The bulkier American helmet was a bit more uncomfortable.
“That was a bit of a learning curve,” Evans said. “I didn’t realize how heavy it was initially. It was about five pounds, molded to my head. That was a bit of a challenge.”
But Evans learned the consequences when he took his helmet off 2 yards before reaching the sideline during a spring drill.
“After that I realized how big the stadium was,” Evans said. “I was in here running stadiums, and 50,000-plus capacity stadiums are no fun to run up. Lesson learned and that’s not something I’ll do in the fall, for sure.”
The weather, Evans said, was another adjustment. Evans remembered going outside in shorts and flip flops on a 25-degree day in January.
“Back home it gets hot, but it doesn’t really get too hot. It gets cold, but it really doesn’t get too cold,” Evans said. “So I think the first days I was here, I went to the mall and bought three or four big coats and stuff like that because it was like, I’m going to die out here if I don’t.”
Spring practices allowed Evans to get acclimated to his new specialist teammates, including long-snapper Sean Wracher. Like Whitehead, Evans said he’s capable of kicking with both feet and is comfortable on both traditional and roll-out punts. But Evans is focused now on following the instructions of IU special teams coach Kasey Teegardin to become IU’s starting punter as a freshman this fall.
“Just getting here in the spring, it seems like there’s more to punting than just kicking a ball schematically,” Evans said. “Coach T did a really, really good job throughout the spring of teaching me everything and just easing that transition.”
