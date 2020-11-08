BLOOMINGTON – For the first time since 1969, Indiana is a top-10 team.
The Hoosiers were ranked No. 10 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today/Amway Coaches poll, released Sunday.
IU was last ranked No. 10 on Sept. 27, 1969, the year after its historic Rose Bowl appearance.
IU (3-0) is off to its best start in the Big Ten since 1988 after knocking off Michigan 38-21 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
“This is where we expected to be,” Indiana football coach Tom Allen said. “Now the question comes, how are you going to handle it?”
The Hoosiers next play Saturday at Michigan State (noon, ABC or ESPN2).
