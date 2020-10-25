BLOOMINGTON – Following its 36-35 upset of No. 8 Penn State on Saturday, Indiana broke into both major college football polls Sunday.
The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
It’s the highest ranking for IU since being ranked No. 17 by the AP the week of Nov. 6, 1993.
Indiana beat the Nittany Lions despite being outgained 488-211, thanks in large part to forcing three first-half turnovers and some dramatic plays down the stretch by sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
‘Just an unbelievable ability to stay course,” Indiana football coach Tom Allen said. “We did not play that well as a team. Did some good things on defense. Did some good things at times in all three phases. But found a way to win.”
TAKE IT AWAY
Penix provided the dramatic moments down the stretch Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
But IU forcing three first-half turnovers proved to be just as important to the outcome.
Junior cornerback Jaylin Williams and junior safety Jamar Johnson each had interceptions in the first half, leading to 10 points for the Hoosiers. Johnson had a hand in another takeaway when he forced a fumble from Penn State backup quarterback Will Levis that teammate Jerome Johnson recovered at IU’s 7-yard line late in the second quarter, thwarting a potential Penn State touchdown drive.
“They were the difference,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “We make our living on takeaways. Our defense is built on three areas -- takeaways, tackling and effort. Those are the three things we instill every day in our program.”
Junior linebacker Micah McFadden said the takeaways gave the IU defense confidence. Indiana had just one takeaway in its first three games in 2019, finishing the year with 17 turnovers forced. But the Hoosiers were one of the best teams in the Big Ten and the country in forcing turnovers in 2018 with 26 takeaways.
“One of our goals on defense is takeaways,” McFadden said. “We try to capitalize on that. We try to get three takeaways per game. I think (it was) a huge part of their offense struggling a little bit early.”
Johnson, who moved from husky to safety this season, has now posted interceptions in three straight games, including a 63-yard interception returned for a touchdown against Tennessee in the Gator Bowl last January. Against Penn State, Johnson broke on an overthrow from Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford to tight end Pat Freiermuth, picking off a pass at Penn State’s 22-yard line and returning it 18 yards down to the 4.
“The takeaways are huge,” Allen said. “They give your defense confidence. They give your offense confidence.”
MARSHALL INJURED
Indiana junior wide receiver Miles Marshall left the game with an apparent head injury in the fourth quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa on a fourth-quarter catch,
Marshall made the catch over the middle before being struck in the helmet by Luketa, who was ejected for targeting. The 15-yard penalty helped set up a 49-yard field goal by IU kicker Charles Campbell.
Marshall finished the game with a team-leading 46 yards receiving on four catches.
ELLIS OUT
Indiana sophomore running back/kick returner David Ellis was the most notable of eight inactives Saturday against the Nittany Lions.
Ellis, transitioning from slot receiver to running back this season, was a factor in Indiana’s 34-27 loss to Penn State in 2019 with seven catches for 85 yards. Overall, Ellis finished his freshman season with 16 catches for 173 yards, 53 yards rushing and one rushing TD.
Also out were defensive back Marcelino Ball (torn ACL), offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (torn ACL), tight end Sam Daugstrup, tight end Turon Ivy Jr., defensive back Raheem Layne, defensive back Samuel Slusher and tight end Khameron Taylor
COVID-19 UPDATE
Indiana also announced its latest COVID-19 testing update before Saturday’s game.
Per IU, since Sept. 17, there have been 4,843 tests administered with 4,839 negative and four positive results. Currently, the school said there are no active cases.
Indiana has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state this month. A record 2,856 new cases were reported statewide Thursday.
LIMITED ATTENDANCE
Although there were no tickets for public sale due to Big Ten rules, about 500-1,000 friends and family from both Indiana and Penn State attended Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium. Fans sat socially distanced in the lower part of the bowl at Memorial Stadium, with Penn State family opposite Indiana family behind the Penn State bench.
GARDEN STATE CHALLENGE
After its historic win, IU will hit the road to face a Rutgers team with renewed confidence. The Scarlet Knights, under new coach Greg Schiano, upset Michigan State 38-27 in East Lansing, Michigan, to snap a 21-game conference losing streak.
“We saw what Rutgers did today on the road,” Allen said. “That got our attention for sure, so we’re going to enjoy this one for now and deal with the mindset for Rutgers.”
GAME BALL
Allen handed new athletic director Scott Dolson the game ball following Saturday’s upset win.
Dolson, who took AD duties in July after serving as deputy AD under Fred Glass for more than a decade, has navigated all of IU’s athletic programs through the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“He earned it,” Allen said. “He’s been here a long time, and he’s very tried and true faithful. He just loves this place, loves this university.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.