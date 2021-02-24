It began so promisingly, with a barrage of 3-pointers from Al Durham sprinkled in with some nifty pick-and-roll plays that resulted in easy Trayce Jackson-Davis baskets.
But, in the end, Indiana was done in by familiar defensive lapses and an untimely injury in a 74-63 loss to Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Rutgers scored 13 points off 13 Indiana turnovers, and shot 49.2% from the field against IU’s now porous pack-line defense. The Scarlet Knights, who started the game 0-of-7 from 3-point range, made 11 of their final 21 3-point attempts to finish the game at 39.3% from beyond the arc (11-of-28). IU allowed 70 or more points in its fifth straight game.
“Defensively, our effort level in the first half was very, very good at times,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “In the second half, right from the start, we weren’t ready out of halftime, and I think the thing that’s disappointing for us is when things don’t go well right now -- I think we’ve been able to hang our hat on being able to scrap, compete and make it anybody’s game. Our last two games we’ve been unable to do that.’
It didn’t help matters that sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, one of IU’s top perimeter defenders, sat out the second half with a lower leg injury. IU, which trailed 35-31 at halftime, surrendered 39 more points in the second half.
Jackson-Davis led Indiana (12-11, 7-9 Big Ten) with 21 points and 11 rebounds, posting his 10th double-double of the season and doing a better job scoring inside over Rutgers center Myles Johnson. Durham added 20 points, but junior point guard Rob Phinisee once again struggled, going 0-of-7 from the floor with no points, one assist and three turnovers.
“Tonight was a tough night for our point guards in general,” Miller said. “I think they disrupted us in terms of our entries and whatnot. At the end of the day, it’s not just one position. We’ve got to get much more contributions from a lot of guys right now.”
Geo Baker led Rutgers (13-9, 9-9) by scoring 20 points on his Senior Night, with fellow guard Ron Harper Jr. adding 20 points and 11 assists.
The loss was another blow to IU’s sinking NCAA Tournament hopes. The Hoosiers entered the day as an 11-seed in Mike DeCourcy’s Fox Sports Bracketology and will likely now be on the outside looking in of most bracket projections. It won’t get any easier Saturday, when IU returns home to face Big Ten powerhouse No. 3 Michigan.
“We’ve got to move on to the next one,” Durham said. “It doesn’t stop here. We’ve got to be able to move on from this. We’ve got to be able to learn from this. We’ve got to be able to come out much stronger the next game. We’ve got to able to respond to this.”
For the second straight game, Indiana got off to a fast start, going up 23-8 on a banked-in 3-pointer from Durham. Jackson-Davis was able to get early inside baskets on screen-and-roll plays, while Durham made his first four 3-point attempts.
But, like Saturday’s game against Michigan State, Indiana failed to put the Scarlet Knights away.
Rutgers finally broke out of its two-game shooting slump in a big way. The Scarlet Knights made seven of their eight 3-point attempts to fuel a barrage that put Rutgers up 35-31 at halftime.
It began with the first of Baker’s four 3-pointers in the first half and continued with 3-pointers from Paul Mulcahy and Harper.
After a Johnson dunk cut Indiana’s lead to 29-27, Baker gave Rutgers its first lead since the opening seconds of the first half, putting the Scarlet Knights up 30-29 with 1:22 left in the half. Then Harper followed with a 3-pointer to extend the Rutgers lead to 33-29 with 55 seconds remaining.
Indiana had a chance to go into the half down just a bucket after Jackson-Davis made a pair of free throws. But after Jackson-Davis grabbed a rebound off a Rutgers miss, he had the ball wrestled away from him by Mulcahy, who made a short jumper at the first-half buzzer to put Rutgers up by four.
Then, the game got away from the Hoosiers in the second half.
“We’ve got to be able to stick together,” Durham said. “During these runs that teams are making, we’ve got to be able to stay together, lock in and to be able to rally on the defensive end and find it on the offensive end.”
