BLOOMINGTON – Indiana suffered another blow to its secondary Friday when it was revealed senior defensive back Raheem Layne suffered an undisclosed injury that could sideline him for half the season.
Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack mentioned Layne’s injury during a Zoom call with reporters but did not elaborate on its specifics.
“He had surgery a while back, so I’m sure (IU head coach) Tom (Allen) will talk more about those things,” Wommack said. “I don’t know when the plan exactly is for him to be back. I haven’t even looked at that. Not on the first-half of the season I would think.”
Layne was transitioning from cornerback to safety. In his first three years at IU, Layne made 13 career starts at cornerback, with 71 tackles, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Layne also is valuable on coverage units in special teams and earned IU special teams player of the year honors last season.
It’s the second significant injury to IU’s secondary in the span of a week. On Monday, Allen said senior defensive back Marcelino Ball is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in 7-on-7 drills. Wommack said Bryant Fitzgerald has done a good job so far in the hybrid linebacker-defensive back husky spot in Ball’s absence.
“I know that we’re going to have the backups and the people to fill that role,” IU junior linebacker Micah McFadden said. “Obviously, maybe not as effectively as Marcelino could do it and the experience that he had, but we have guys back there that are talented and athletic and that can make plays for us. It’s depressing. It hurts, but we can’t really dwell on that right now.”
