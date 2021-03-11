BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana senior defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball had surgery to repair a torn ACL last October, the same morning of IU’s breakthrough overtime win against Penn State that began a historic 2020 season.
The rest of the season was one of mixed emotions for Ball -- happy to see the Hoosiers doing well and sad for not being a part of it.
Ball found himself Googling “How quickly could you come back from an ACL tear” as he watched IU games on TV or listened on radio.
“I had no negative thoughts,” Ball said. “It was just more so can I come out there and play? Just put me in a little zone. I can’t (play) man-to-man, I can’t blitz right now but put me in a little Cover 3, Cover 4, I could go out there.”
Ball said he’s still “far out” as far as taking part in football practices this spring but is confident he’s on the right track to be ready by the season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa. His return could be important to a secondary that lost All-Big Ten safety Jamar Johnson to the NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 214-pound Ball has proven his worth as a playmaker at the husky position, with 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions.
“To have his experience out there and to be able to coach the young guys up, he’s an old vet,” IU cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby said. “He knows how to prepare his mind, his body. I’m excited to go out there and watch him play his final year, and God willing he has the opportunity to continue his trade at the next level. He’s come a long way.”
Due to the NCAA’s decision to grant players an automatic extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ball was able to return for a sixth-year without applying for a waiver. Coming off an injury, Ball didn’t give that decision a second thought.
“I appreciate it, having that opportunity to come back,” Ball said. “I had an opportunity in my back pocket, and it was great to have because I know not too many people would have had that going forward.”
Ball, who turns 22 later this month, doesn’t consider himself as old even though his first season came when head coach Tom Allen was still the defensive coordinator in 2016.
“I’m still young,” Ball said. “As far as my experience, yeah, I’ve been here a while. I mean, I don’t really, like, see myself as an old head. I’ve just been here, and that’s cool. I know what it feels like when you don’t have a bowl game, when you go 5-7 …
“It’s impressive to see it all, 2016, when Coach Allen was DC, 2017 and 2020, even the transition on offense, watching people grow.”
