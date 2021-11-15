BLOOMINGTON -- After getting gashed for 218 yards rushing against Rutgers, Indiana’s defense will get an even stiffer test stopping the run when it hosts Minnesota on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
The Golden Gophers rank third in the Big Ten in rushing offense at 205.5 yards per game on 4.4 yards per carry.
Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said the challenge begins in facing a Minnesota offensive line that averages 354 yards across the frontline, which includes 6-foot-9, 380-pound tackle Daniel Faalele.
“They have really big humans up front blocking,” Warren said. “They’ve done a tremendous job of getting -- I don’t know if they may be the biggest offensive line in the country. I haven’t seen as many guys as big as that tackle (Faalele). They go two tight-end sets, but really it’s six offensive linemen. So I think with sets with six offensive linemen, seven offensive linemen they are committed to handing the ball off, and I think that’s what makes their scheme tough.”
Earlier this season, IU was stout defending the run. Against Michigan State, the Hoosiers held the league’s leading-rusher, Kenneth Walker III, to just 84 yards on 23 carries. But IU’s run defense has been gashed in successive weeks by Michigan’s Hassan Haskins and Rutgers’ Isaih Pacheco. In their last two games, the Hoosiers have allowed an average of 203 yards rushing.
Warren said injuries have played a role. Last week, IU was without starting linebacker Cam Jones due to an illness. Jones ranks fourth on the team in tackling with 49 tackles, which include two for loss.
“The bodies, from a standpoint of having all of your horses, different injuries,” Warren said. “Guys have had to play a lot of snaps -- the d-linemen playing 60 snaps a game, 50 snaps a game, the depth. Also think when you have guys out like the last game, not having your starting linebacker in the game, has been a big part of why you haven’t had the success you had against Michigan State.”
Warren said he has to do a better job scheming against the run to make up for the lack of personnel and also was asked about tackling. IU missed several tackles during the Rutgers loss.
“What you saw on Saturday was guys using shoulders to make some tackles,” Warren said. “Well, these are big-time players. They run through shoulder tackles, so that’s not who we are as a defense, but I think that gets back to the fundamental premise of what we do in practice every day and making sure we are stressing form tackling, near leg, near shoulder.”
BUCKET TIME ANNOUNCED
The start time for Indiana’s game at Purdue has been announced. The Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game will kick off Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m. and air on FS1.
IU has won five of the last seven meetings, but Purdue leads the all-time series 74-42 with six ties. The Hoosiers currently hold the bucket after a 44-41 overtime win at Purdue in 2019. The 2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with both schools.
PENIX, TUTTLE UPDATE
Indiana head coach Tom Allen plans to meet with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to discuss whether he will be appear in a game before the end of the season. Penix, who suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder Oct. 2 against Penn State, hasn’t played since, though he practiced last week.
“Obviously, that window is closing with each passing day,” Allen said. “ … he practiced last week and see how much more he'll be able to practice this week and see how he's feeling. Want him to feel great about it and want him to be 100% ready to go if that's the direction we go.”
Allen said Tuttle will be rehabbing this week, and there is no timetable on his return.
“Trying to get him back,” Allen said. “Obviously got injured with his lower leg injury again, different foot. And so trying to get him back without question.”
If Tuttle and Penix can’t go, IU will turn to true freshman Donaven McCulley for his fourth straight start. McCulley completed 7 of 20 passes for 98 yards against Rutgers. On the season, McCulley has thrown for 458 yards with two TDs and one interception.
ETC.
Defensive back Nick Grieser was named defensive scout team player of the week for the Rutgers game. Offensive lineman Ricky Tamis and tight end Trey Walker were offensive scout players of the week. Punter Asher King was the special teams scout player of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.