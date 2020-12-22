BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana proved during the non-conference portion of its schedule it is a more capable and connected defensive team.
But IU’s defense will face a different challenge from what it has seen so far in its Big Ten men’s basketball opener Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Northwestern (8:30 p.m., BTN).
The Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) spread the floor with four and sometimes five 3-point shooting threats on the court, running a Princeton style, cutting offense. Northwestern leads the Big Ten in 3-pointers made (11.4 per game) and ranks second in scoring average (90.4).
Certainly, Northwestern has IU’s attention after posting a 79-65 upset Sunday against then No. 4 Michigan State, a game in which the Wildcats shot 52.9% from the field and 47.6% (10-of-21) from 3-point range.
“Very difficult cover for us on Wednesday night,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said on his radio show Monday. “They got me up right now trying to figure out what to do with these guys because the performance they put on the other night against Michigan State – they were very impressive.”
Northwestern point guard Boo Buie had 30 points and four assists in the win, finishing the week averaging 22.5 points and four assists to earn Big Ten player of the week honors.
“We can’t look over Northwestern,” Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “They might have been a bottom-half team last year, but right now they are the No. 1 team in our conference.”
IU (5-2) held all seven of its opponents under 70 points in its seven non-conference games, ranking third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (61 points per game) and fourth in field-goal percentage defense (37.2%).
“We’ve got to impose our will on them, or they will impose their will on us,” IU senior guard Al Durham said. “We’ve got to play our defense and play it how we know and impose our will, be aggressive with them and play fast with them. We can’t allow them to just run their stuff and make passes the way they want to.”
Heading into Big Ten play, IU must still address two glaring issues, rebounding and taking care of the basketball. The Hoosiers have averaged 15.7 turnovers over their last three games and were outrebounded 35-30 in their last game, a 68-60 win over Butler. Miller has set a goal for his team to keep the turnovers to 10 or under per game during Big Ten play and wants IU’s defensive rebounding percentage, which currently stands at 69%, to climb to 72%.
“We know it’s a big thing, a big part of winning,” said Durham, who grabbed eight rebounds against Butler. “So we try to go into every game with the mindset of we want to beat them on the glass and let our defense become our offense.”
IU is going to need to maintain a high level of play in a conference that includes seven AP Top 25 teams. After Northwestern, IU travels to play at No. 18 Illinois, seeking its first win against a ranked opponent after losses earlier in the season to No. 10 Texas and No. 21 Florida State.
“You have to absolutely have a tunnel vision about how you approach these next 60 days,” Miller said. “You’re going to play 20 Big Ten games in two months. We’re skipping Christmas and going all the way through, and it’s going to be a mental challenge to not break down when things aren’t going well or aren’t going your way as an individual and as a team.”
