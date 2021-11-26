BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana’s defense has been dominant in the first two games of the Hoosier Classic, holding Jackson State and Louisiana to an average of 39.5 points on 19.8% shooting.
But IU’s defense will get a stiffer test when it hosts fast-paced Marshall on Saturday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (7 p.m., Big Ten Network) in its final Hoosier Classic game.
Marshall, led by All-Conference USA guard Taevion Kinsey, is averaging 82.8 points while shooting 45% from the floor. The Thundering Herd (4-1) are coming off a 93-79 comeback win over Louisiana on Tuesday.
IU (5-0) leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage defense (28.4%) and leads in the Big Ten in scoring defense (52.8 points per game). The Hoosiers have been particularly stingy in the first half, holding four of their first five opponents to 20 points or fewer in the first 20 minutes.
“It's been our defense that's been solid,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “Hey, I knew that our defense would be ahead of our offense because I spent so much time putting in and demanding things that I needed to have done on the floor.”
IU forward Miller Kopp said the commitment to defense has been re-enforced by Woodson and the rest of IU’s staff since camp began in late September.
“That's just what coach harps on the most,” Kopp said. “In practice every day we start with defense, and that's what we focus on a lot, and when he first came here that's what he talked to all of us about is guarding.”
Marshall will attempt to push the pace to get the game going up and down the court. The Thundering Herd recorded 19 steals and scored 32 points off 28 Louisiana turnovers Tuesday night.
Kinsey, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Columbus, Ohio, has scored 20 or more points in four of five games this season.
IU has been getting perimeter scoring of late from both Kopp and grad transfer guard Parker Stewart, who has made seven of his last 10 3-point attempts. But Woodson is seeking better ball movement and free-throw shooting before the schedule strength ratchets up in December.
“We’ve got to get our offense up to speed,” Woodson said. “We're not -- you're averaging 70 some points a game. That's not all bad. But I want our offense to be a lot more easier than it is right now, and we're not there yet.”
